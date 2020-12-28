Nebraska senior TE Jack Stoll entering 2021 NFL Draft

Jack Stoll will not return to Nebraska in 2021.

The senior tight end announced Monday that he is turning his attention to preparing for the NFL Draft instead of using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA has granted to every player because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stoll, a Colorado native, thanked NU coaches, teammates and fans on Twitter for his five years on campus.

"I came to the University of Nebraska to be a part of the tradition of Nebraska football — a tradition unlike any other in college football. It has been an unbelievable ride that has resulted in the greatest experience in my life," Stoll wrote. "I would not trade my five years here for anything in the world."

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder suffered a knee injury in NU's season opener this fall against Ohio State, but missed just one game and worked his way back into shape as the season went along. He had perhaps his best game of the season to date in NU's finale against Rutgers, catching all three balls thrown his way for 41 yards.

Stoll played in 43 games in his NU career and finished with 61 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns.