Nebraska senior ILB Collin Miller carted off field after injury; Frost says he is 'cautiously optimistic'

A frightening scene played out at Memorial Stadium in the second half Saturday against Illinois when Nebraska senior inside linebacker Collin Miller suffered an injury after an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit and had to be transported to a local hospital after a lengthy delay.

Head coach Scott Frost said after the game that initial reports on Miller’s status were “cautiously optimistic,” and that Miller had movement and feeling in all of his extremities and had been talking as he was transported off the field in a stretcher.

“Collin’s been the heart and soul of our defense, probably been our best leader,” Frost said. “Right now, cautiously optimistic that everything looks good. From what I hear, he’s got feeling everywhere, full range of motion, movement. The preliminary examination looks pretty good.

“So our prayers are with him.”

Miller, a native of Fishers, Indiana, collided with Illinois running back Mike Epstein on a third-and-1 play early in the fourth quarter. His head appeared to take the brunt of the impact and he fell back.