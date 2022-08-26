Nebraska’s new-look roster ready for first chance to make its mark

No two college football seasons are ever the same.

The dawn of a new season means old favorites fade to memory as new players, opponents and — particularly this season — coaches enter the fray.

Following an offseason where Nebraska overhauled its offensive staff and hit the transfer portal hard, it’ll be a new-look NU roster that takes the field for the first game of the year.

Sure, there are plenty of key returning starters that will lead Nebraska against Northwestern on Saturday. But no matter where you look, the newcomers will be making their mark.

If Nebraska receives the opening kickoff, it’ll begin with the very first snap. Four-year starter Adrian Martinez is now at Kansas State, meaning the Casey Thompson era begins in Ireland.

To his credit, Thompson has built chemistry with his wide receivers and earned the trust of his teammates. On Thursday in Dublin, he was seen running routes and communicating with his targets. Now, it’s time to produce.

“I think the guys have a lot of confidence right now,” Thompson said Sunday during a news conference at Memorial Stadium. “But me as the quarterback, I just try to keep them positive and encourage them. After practice today (I) just tried to talk to the receivers and let them know I thought we had a great practice.”

“…When we get over there the main thing is that on game day, my confidence and my poise and my body language and just show the rest of the team and the offense that hey we have been here before, we have practiced and we are all prepared, so relax and play the game.”

A veteran college football quarterback, Thompson expects to be relaxed even in the pressure-filled environment of an international season opener. Another relaxed newcomer will be offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who joined Nebraska from Pittsburgh in the offseason.

Traditionally the architect of a high-powered passing offense, Whipple will call plays from the sidelines taking on the offensive duties that head coach Scott Frost had previously held.

At wide receiver, transfers Trey Palmer, Marcus Washington and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda could all factor into Nebraska’s passing attack. Things are jumbled at running back, too, with junior college transfer Anthony Grant likely to see touches alongside returners Gabe Ervin Jr., Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson.

From top to bottom, Nebraska’s offensive personnel and scheme have both seen significant changes from a year ago.

“I think one of the best things about the changes that have been made is that we added a lot of really confident guys,” Frost said. “I think the coaches have done a good job with that and it adds a different feel to it. I wouldn’t say that the ‘X’ and ‘O’ identities have changed a lot, but the overall attitude has.”

Things are a little different on defense, where the position coaches have all been on staff for several seasons and veterans return at positions across the board. Three of NU’s four team captains — Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson and Nick Henrich — are on defense. The entire linebacker group is made of returning starters and the secondary is full of second- or third-year players, but that doesn’t mean the newcomers are an afterthought.

Defensive linemen Stephon Wynn and Devin Drew should both see snaps, but the most anticipated newcomer on defense is undoubtedly TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis. Ranked as the top edge rusher in transfer portal this winter, Mathis’ skills as a pass rusher will finally be on display against Northwestern.

For Mathis, the work behind the scenes to build team chemistry has been perhaps even more important than the on-field product.

“The culture aspect in the locker room, everyone had open arms,” Mathis said. “Everyone’s bought into the transfers like they’ve always been here, so that’s gotten us closer to the team. We all came together as a unit and just bonded.”

Things are different on special teams, too. Bill Busch now coaches the unit in an on-field role, and two new starters are expected to lead the way against Northwestern: punter Brian Buschini and kicker Timmy Bleekrode.

Yes, they’re still the scarlet and cream and “Hail Varsity” will still play after touchdowns. Not everything is new for Nebraska in 2022, but much of the personnel is.

All that’s left now is to see how NU’s many newcomers will perform in their first game with the team.