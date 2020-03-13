Nebraska's Greg Austin has plans for what new job as run game coordinator will entail

During a 5-7 season last year, Nebraska ranked 30th nationally in rushing offense (203.3 yards per game), and 55th in total offense (415.8).

Austin was promoted to run game coordinator in February. Now he feels like the other coaches defer to him some when it comes to building the offense. Now he can explain why he doesn’t like something with the run game.

“And it’s not like they didn’t in the past, but now when they think about the run game it’s like, ‘All right, what does 'G' have for us?” Austin said.

And what is Austin's philosophy? He’s not going to give that away, Austin says, but then he proceeded to share some of the things he’s most passionate about.

“We’re going to run zone, we’re going to run power,” he said. “And then there’s the element about us that we’re going to run our old-school stuff that we did last year. But we’re going to be a little bit more structured in how we’re doing it. The implementation of it, the structure of it is going to be more sound. We’re going to be really good at a few things, and not average at a whole bunch of things. And that’s the overall top-down view of it. We’re going to be really good at a few things, and not trying to do everything else under the sun.”