Nebraska's Greg Austin has plans for what new job as run game coordinator will entail

A limited number of insiders know precisely what the added title of run game coordinator for Nebraska assistant football coach Greg Austin means.
It’s those people in the offensive coach's meeting room and on the sideline during games who will see and hear what kind of say Austin has in what happens with the Husker offense. Scott Frost is still calling the plays. Matt Lubick is the offensive coordinator. Austin’s largest responsibility is still as offensive line coach.
But it probably can’t hurt to have one more person who feels like he’s got a responsibility to get Nebraska’s running game operating at a higher level.
When Nebraska began spring practice earlier this week, Austin said the new responsibility is a big deal to him.
“Oh, yeah,” said Austin, who played offensive line at Nebraska and has coached in college and the NFL for 11 years. “Being here is a big deal to me. Just generally being here. But being the run game coordinator, it’s big for me because it gives me an opportunity to kind of speak some more on what I believe philosophywise. It tells me, ‘OK, hey, this is your baby. You got it. It’s on your shoulders.’ If it works great. If it doesn’t work, you better make sure it works, right?
“That’s why it’s a big deal to me. It has nothing to do with ego or anything else like that. It’s like, I want to get the run game right, so let’s make sure that we listen to the guy that wants to get the run game right.”
During a 5-7 season last year, Nebraska ranked 30th nationally in rushing offense (203.3 yards per game), and 55th in total offense (415.8).
Austin was promoted to run game coordinator in February. Now he feels like the other coaches defer to him some when it comes to building the offense. Now he can explain why he doesn’t like something with the run game.
You have free articles remaining.
“And it’s not like they didn’t in the past, but now when they think about the run game it’s like, ‘All right, what does 'G' have for us?” Austin said.
And what is Austin's philosophy? He’s not going to give that away, Austin says, but then he proceeded to share some of the things he’s most passionate about.
“We’re going to run zone, we’re going to run power,” he said. “And then there’s the element about us that we’re going to run our old-school stuff that we did last year. But we’re going to be a little bit more structured in how we’re doing it. The implementation of it, the structure of it is going to be more sound. We’re going to be really good at a few things, and not average at a whole bunch of things. And that’s the overall top-down view of it. We’re going to be really good at a few things, and not trying to do everything else under the sun.”
And Austin says there is no excuse for Nebraska’s offensive line to not be better, with several returning players with starting experience, including Matt Farniok, Trent Hixson, Brenden Jaimes, Cameron Jurgens and Boe Wilson. And others pushing them.
In past seasons, Austin said he still spoke up about what he felt needed to happen with the running game.
“Sometimes it was taken, and sometimes not so much, right,” Austin said. “You look at the Iowa game (last season), and I was like, ‘Hey, we need to run the ball at them.’ Not try to run around. No, let’s attack them. Let’s get vertical. This is what we need to do.”
Now Austin can see a situation during a game where Frost will ask Austin what’s the best running play the Huskers have in that moment.
“Now the onus is, ‘G, what are we calling? Let’s go,’” Austin said. “And then I better be prepared to have that call on the end of my lips ready to go.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.