Nebraska, Rutgers pivot to night kickoff for Friday's game

Nebraska and Rutgers will now play a mid-December game under the lights.

NU announced Tuesday morning that Friday's kickoff time has been moved to 6:30 p.m. from 3 p.m. The game will still be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

That news became expected earlier Tuesday when Indiana and Purdue decided mutually to cancel their rivalry game, which was originally slated for the 6:30 p.m. timeslot on BTN.

Without that matchup off the board, the Huskers and Rutgers are now the Big Ten's only "Champions Week" game on Friday, hence the move back into a better television slot.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

