Nebraska, Rutgers pivot to night kickoff for Friday's game

Scott Frost and the Huskers run onto the field before Saturday's game against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska and Rutgers will now play a mid-December game under the lights.
NU announced Tuesday morning that Friday's kickoff time has been moved to 6:30 p.m. from 3 p.m. The game will still be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
That news became expected earlier Tuesday when Indiana and Purdue decided mutually to cancel their rivalry game, which was originally slated for the 6:30 p.m. timeslot on BTN.
Without that matchup off the board, the Huskers and Rutgers are now the Big Ten's only "Champions Week" game on Friday, hence the move back into a better television slot.
Nebraska warms up before hosting Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (left) hugs cornerback and captain Dicaprio Bootle during Senior Day on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska family members look for their seats before the Huskers host Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A security guard watches the field among snow-covered cardboard cutouts before Saturday's Nebraska-Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost speaks with officials during a break in the first quarter against Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Icicles begin to melt in the morning heat Saturday ahead of Nebraska and Minnesota at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson is tackled by Minnesota's Jordan Howden (left) and Justin Harris in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (left) celebrates with Coney Durr after an interception thrown by Nebraska's Luke McCaffery on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A pass slips through the fingers of Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer while defended by Minnesota's Jordan Howden in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson carries the ball while trying to avoid Minnesota's Michael Dixon and James Gordon IV in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Austin Allen celebrates his first quarter touchdown catch with Brenden Jaimes and Ethan Piper against Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to throw down field against Minnesota in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers (98) knocks down a fourth-down pass from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (right) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (second right) celebrates his second-quarter TD with teammates against Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (left) jogs off the field after he was disqualified from the game due to a targeting call in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (left) goes to tackle Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Taylor-Britt was later disqualified for the tackle, which was deemed targeting.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (left) is disqualified from the game due to a targeting call against Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost reacts after a fourth-quarter touchdown was called back due to a holding call against the Huskers during Saturday's game against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan is tackled by Nebraska's Nick Henrich in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska senior Dicaprio Bootle (right) hugs fellow senior Collin Miller after the Huskers' 24-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska senior Dicaprio Bootle (7) hugs fellow senior Marquel Dismuke (left) as JoJo Domann looks on after the Huskers' 24-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Noa Pola-Gates (facing) hugs senior Marquel Dismuke (9) after the Huskers' 24-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brenden Jaimes blocks Minnesota's Josh Aune on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (24) gets tackled by Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle and Will Honas late in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (24) rushes for a first down past Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck (left) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after the Gophers' 24-17 win Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (24) celebrates what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown with teammates Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) and Connor Olson (64) in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) pulls in a pass as he's defended by Minnesota's Jordan Howden in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim rushes for a first down past Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) reacts after a missed third-quarter field goal against Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) leaps for a third-quarter pass from Adrian Martinez against Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) and Christian Gaylord (65) and Travis Vokolek (83) watch as his third-quarter field goal against Minnesota goes wide Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) takes off on a third-quarter run against Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (27) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) gets stopped in the red zone by Minnesota's Mariano Sori-Marin in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (24) scores what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) reaches up to pull in the second-quarter touchdown reception in front of Nebraska's JoJo Domann on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets taken down on a second-quarter run by Minnesota's Benjamin St-Juste on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) looks up at the North Stadium video board after being disqualified from the game after a second-quarter targeting call against Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on the field prior to the Minnesota game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) greets Huskers captain Matt Farniok (71) during Senior Day festivities before the Minnesota game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ben Stille (right) pass rushes Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Fan cutouts in the East Stadium stands receive a patina of overnight snow Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) throws a pass intended for Austin Allen (not pictured), which was deflected into the hands of Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (27) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (left) picks off a pass intended for Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) breaks upfield on a block by teammate Matt Farniok in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers (98) blocks a fourth-down pass from Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan (right) while blocking Blaise Andries in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) gets gang-tackled by a quartet of Minnesota defenders in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Protected by the offensive line, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) has the time to throw in the second quarter against Minnesota Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Cam Wiley (1) is tackled short of the goal line by Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Cam Wiley is chased down the sideline by Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
