Nebraska roster updates: Walk-on transfers added at wide receiver and defensive back
topical

Nebraska roster updates: Walk-on transfers added at wide receiver and defensive back

{{featured_button_text}}
Chancellor Brewington

Wide receiver Chancellor Brewington, a transfer from Northern Arizona, is joining the Nebraska football team.

 Northern Arizona University

Nebraska has made walk-on additions to its wide receiver and defensive back corps.

Chancellor Brewington, a transfer from Northern Arizona, hasn't played in a game since 2018. But the 6-foot-3, 185-pound redshirt junior comes to Lincoln after catching 31 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017 and 23 for 246 and a score as a sophomore in 2018.

Brewington redshirted in 2019 due to injury, and then injuries kept him out of the 2021 season, which was moved to the spring because of COVID-19.

He was a three-star recruit in 2017 at Hamilton High in Chandler, Arizona, where he was a teammate of Nebraska defensive back Javin Wright. Hamilton recorded more than 1,700 career receiving yards and 20 touchdowns for the Huskies.

Meanwhile, Kyan Brumfeld — who played at Colgate in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before graduating and transferring to Texas Tech — has decided to make another move, electing to finish his college career in Lincoln. He appeared in six games last season but failed to make a tackle for the Red Raiders. He made one start in three seasons at Colgate, finishing with a total of 12 tackles.

