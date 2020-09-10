Nebraska rolling out rapid coronavirus testing program with UNMC

The Big Ten doesn't have a conferencewide rapid testing plan yet as it attempts to find a way to return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Nebraska has developed its own in-house system.
The school confirmed to the Journal Star on Thursday evening that it's already acquired 1,200 rapid antigen tests and it will be able to regularly test student-athletes in a much faster fashion than the nasal swab, polymerase chain reaction testing currently used.
The rapid testing plan is being developed in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and it will allow NU to turn around 30-50 tests per hour in East Stadium.
"This week we executed a contract with Vivature and secured our first order of rapid-response, point-of-care, antigen test cartridges," NU football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht said.
Along with the tests, NU has secured a Sofia-2 analyzer to process them, which it hopes to have in place by the end of the week.
"There will be some requisite training that will need to take place, but we are confident that antigen testing will be incorporated into existing protocols by the end of next week," Lambrecht said.
The Pac-12 last week unveiled a partnership with Quidel that is going to allow the conference to test every student-athlete daily and have results back in a matter of minutes rather than hours or days. The Big Ten has not yet publicized a comprehensive plan, but testing almost undoubtedly will be part of whatever the league decides is the path toward getting back on the field or proceeding with fall and winter sports more generally.
"With an eye toward a return to competition and gameday protocols, we have put this plan into motion with help from UNMC," Lambrecht said. "We are hopeful that the Big Ten will secure testing. While the vendor may change when a Big Ten contract is negotiated, it seems clear that antigen testing will be a primary component of a conference policy.
"Putting the wheels in motion now will help us with process familiarity and reduce ramp-up times later."
Nebraska is setting up its rapid-testing operation to accommodate a visiting team in Lincoln, too, so that both sides can be tested as soon as a couple of hours before a game begins.
"We will continue to use PCR testing on a routine basis and as a confirming test," Lambrecht said. "With the addition of antigen testing, we will now have a three-layered approach to testing — antigen, PCR and antibody."
On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
