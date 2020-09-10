Nebraska rolling out rapid coronavirus testing program with UNMC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Ten doesn't have a conferencewide rapid testing plan yet as it attempts to find a way to return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Nebraska has developed its own in-house system.

The school confirmed to the Journal Star on Thursday evening that it's already acquired 1,200 rapid antigen tests and it will be able to regularly test student-athletes in a much faster fashion than the nasal swab, polymerase chain reaction testing currently used.

The rapid testing plan is being developed in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and it will allow NU to turn around 30-50 tests per hour in East Stadium.

"This week we executed a contract with Vivature and secured our first order of rapid-response, point-of-care, antigen test cartridges," NU football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht said.

Along with the tests, NU has secured a Sofia-2 analyzer to process them, which it hopes to have in place by the end of the week.

"There will be some requisite training that will need to take place, but we are confident that antigen testing will be incorporated into existing protocols by the end of next week," Lambrecht said.