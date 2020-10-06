Nebraska rewards Lincoln North Star grad Luke Reimer with a scholarship

“With him, it’s just continually learning the intricacies of the defense,” Ruud said of Reimer. “As far as athleticism, he’s about as athletic as any guy on our team. He’s got as good a motor as anybody we’ve got. He’s very similar to like a (redshirt freshman quarterback) Luke McCaffrey-type. Some guys are able to run 40 yards once really fast, and some guys are able to run 40 yards 50 straight times really fast, and that’s the kind of motor he’s got.”

Senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said Reimer and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich are creating good competition in the room along with fellow senior Will Honas.

“Luke Reimer is doing a phenomenal job,” Miller said. “He’s one of those guys that has a motor, he’s around the ball, gets to the ball every play. He’s making plays left and right.”