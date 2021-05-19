Nebraska RB Ronald Thompkins enters transfer portal after sliding down pecking order

Ronald Thompkins rose to No. 2 on Nebraska's running back depth chart entering last season.

He appeared in two of the first three games, rushing five times for 24 yards, before fading into the background.

He's now out of the program.

A native of Loganville, Georgia, Thompkins has entered the transfer portal, easing a bit of a logjam of Nebraska running backs competing for playing time in 2021.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Thompkins battled from behind early in his time at Nebraska after suffering torn ACLs in both his junior and senior seasons at Grayson High School. He spent most of the 2019 season at NU trying to get healthy.

However, he emerged as the No. 2 option behind senior starter Dedrick Mills heading into last season's opener at Ohio State, in which Thompkins rushed four times for 22 yards while adding a 10-yard reception. He didn't make the trip to the next game, at Northwestern, before recording a two-yard carry the next week against Penn State. He then was bothered by nagging injuries, although he did make trips to Iowa and Purdue.