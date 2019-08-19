Nebraska will take the field against South Alabama on Aug. 31 as the nation's No. 24 team.
That's where The Associated Press voters have the Huskers in their preseason top 25 poll, which was released Monday. Nebraska is the only team in the top 25 to have finished with a losing record (4-8) in 2018.
NU is sandwiched between No. 23 Washington State and Stanford.
The Big Ten was, as expected, heavily represented in the initial poll, featuring seven teams.
Clemson led the way at No. 1, Alabama followed at No. 2 and Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the top five. Michigan is seventh.
Nebraska hasn’t appeared in a preseason AP poll since 2014 (No. 22) and hasn't finished a season ranked in the top 25 since 2012 (No. 25), has finished the season unranked 11 of the past 17 years and hasn’t had a top 10 finish since 2001 (No. 8).
The Top 25
1. Clemson (15-0 in 2018)
2. Alabama (14-1)
3. Georgia (11-3)
4. Oklahoma (12-2)
5. Ohio State (12-2)
6. LSU (10-3)
7. Michigan (8-5)
8. Florida (10-3)
9. Notre Dame (12-1)
10. Texas (10-4)
11. Oregon (9-4)
12. Texas A&M (7-6)
13. Washington (10-4)
14. Utah (9-5)
15. Penn State (9-4)
16. Auburn (8-5)
17. UCF (13-0)
18. Michigan State (10-3)
19. Wisconsin (8-5)
20. Iowa (8-5)
21. Iowa State (8-5)
22. Syracuse (10-3)
23. Washington State (11-2)
24. Nebraska (4-8)
25. Stanford (9-4)