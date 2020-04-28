Nebraska quarterback, Wahoo native Noah Vedral in transfer portal

“Noah can run our whole offense,” Frost said in October after Martinez went down with a knee injury. “He has been for a few years now, and he's probably the most familiar of anybody on our team with what we're doing because he's been around it the longest.”

Vedral came to NU already respected by the coaching staff for the way he learned and operated their offense as a freshman at UCF and then became a veteran voice and teacher in the Huskers’ quarterback room, where he was surrounded by younger players such as Martinez and Luke McCaffrey.

While Nebraska figured to have something like an open quarterback competition this offseason, Vedral had an awfully tough fight on his hands to try to wrestle the job outright from 21-game-starter Martinez or the exciting McCaffrey.

That pair and freshman Logan Smothers are Nebraska’s three scholarship players at the position heading into the 2020 season.

Vedral had three uncles — John and Mark Vedral and Matt Turman — who all played for Nebraska and he starred at Bishop Neumann High in Wahoo for his grandfather Tim Turman.