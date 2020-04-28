Nebraska quarterback, Wahoo native Noah Vedral in transfer portal

Noah Vedral transferred to Nebraska for the opportunity to play at the school he grew up watching and loving.
Now, he’s transferring away for a chance to try to lead a program elsewhere.
The Wahoo native and Husker quarterback entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Tuesday. The school later acknowledged the move.
Vedral will be a graduate transfer, meaning he’ll be able to play his remaining two years of eligibility beginning immediately. He’s set to graduate from UNL in three years with near-perfect grades and a sterling reputation among his coaches and teammates.
"As a program, we hold both Noah and his family in very high regard," a football spokesman told the Journal Star. "It's hard to express how highly he is thought of by our staff. We wish him nothing but the best and hope he finds the best possible situation for himself."
Reached by the Journal Star on Tuesday, Vedral said he was not going to do any interviews right away.
Vedral (6-foot-1 and 200 pounds) began his collegiate career at Central Florida with head coach Scott Frost and then transferred to NU after Frost took the Nebraska job. He won a wavier for eligibility, but not until midway through the Huskers’ 2018 season.
From there, Vedral played in seven total games over 1½ seasons of duty at Nebraska — including two starts in 2019 for injured sophomore starter Adrian Martinez — and completed 36 of 61 passes for 447 yards and an interception. He ran 37 times for 119 yards and four touchdowns, including his first NU score against Bethune-Cookman in 2018 and three rushing touchdowns last fall.
He led a game-winning drive against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium in October, including a 32-yard completion up the right sideline to freshman Wan’Dale Robinson and two rushes for 13 yards that set up Lane McCallum’s 24-yard, walk-off field goal for a 13-10 win.
“Noah can run our whole offense,” Frost said in October after Martinez went down with a knee injury. “He has been for a few years now, and he's probably the most familiar of anybody on our team with what we're doing because he's been around it the longest.”
Vedral came to NU already respected by the coaching staff for the way he learned and operated their offense as a freshman at UCF and then became a veteran voice and teacher in the Huskers’ quarterback room, where he was surrounded by younger players such as Martinez and Luke McCaffrey.
While Nebraska figured to have something like an open quarterback competition this offseason, Vedral had an awfully tough fight on his hands to try to wrestle the job outright from 21-game-starter Martinez or the exciting McCaffrey.
That pair and freshman Logan Smothers are Nebraska’s three scholarship players at the position heading into the 2020 season.
Vedral had three uncles — John and Mark Vedral and Matt Turman — who all played for Nebraska and he starred at Bishop Neumann High in Wahoo for his grandfather Tim Turman.
In fact, Vedral was such a talented basketball player that he made the trip to Indianapolis with the NU men’s basketball program (as did redshirt freshman left tackle Brant Banks) this spring for the Big Ten Tournament when head coach Fred Hoiberg found himself short of options.
In all likelihood, the Huskers’ first-round loss to Indiana on the hardwood became the last time Vedral donned a Nebraska jersey.
Vedral is the second quarterback to leave Nebraska this offseason, following walk-on Andrew Bunch, who entered the transfer portal in December.
A look back at Vedral's time with the Huskers
