Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez returns to game after early injury that sent him to locker room
  • Updated
NU football presser, 7.29

Adrian Martinez speaks during a Nebraska football news conference Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

After missing one series, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez returned to Saturday's game at Michigan State after a hard hit to his facemask area. 

On the Huskers' first drive of the game, Martinez took off on a third-down run and appeared to take a hit to his jaw from a Michigan State defender's helmet.

Martinez stayed down on the field for a few moments as members of Nebraska's training staff came to tend to the three-time captain. Soon after, he was seen jogging back to the locker room, where he remained for a Logan Smothers-led possession that moved into Michigan State territory before stalling on back-to-back false start penalties.

Check back for updates to this story

 

