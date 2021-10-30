Nebraska-Purdue pregame observations: TE Fidone in uniform; OL Piper among those out

It is a resplendent afternoon at Memorial Stadium, where the temperature is in the low 60s and there's not a cloud in the sky.

Not your typical late-October Big Ten weather.

Nebraska is coming off a bye week and hosts a Purdue team that's played Iowa and Wisconsin the past two weeks.

Here are some pregame observations:

* As tight ends coach Sean Beckton said on the radio earlier this week, freshman Thomas Fidone is going to be in uniform for the first time in his career. The top-ranked tight end in the country for the 2021 recruiting class tore his left ACL back in April but has been back at practice for the past three-plus weeks.

He spent time in early warmups catching passes next to freshman quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. Regardless of whether Fidone, the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder plays today or over the next few weeks, it must be a good feeling to be suiting up for the first time.

* Nebraska has five placekickers in uniform after head coach Scott Frost said Thursday that the Huskers have "a decision to make" at the position.