Nebraska-Purdue pregame observations: TE Fidone in uniform; OL Piper among those out
Nebraska-Purdue pregame observations: TE Fidone in uniform; OL Piper among those out

  Updated
  • 0
Purdue vs. Nebraska, 10.30

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high-fives fans as he walks to the stadium during the Unity Walk before the game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

It is a resplendent afternoon at Memorial Stadium, where the temperature is in the low 60s and there's not a cloud in the sky. 

Not your typical late-October Big Ten weather. 

Nebraska is coming off a bye week and hosts a Purdue team that's played Iowa and Wisconsin the past two weeks. 

Here are some pregame observations: 

* As tight ends coach Sean Beckton said on the radio earlier this week, freshman Thomas Fidone is going to be in uniform for the first time in his career. The top-ranked tight end in the country for the 2021 recruiting class tore his left ACL back in April but has been back at practice for the past three-plus weeks. 

He spent time in early warmups catching passes next to freshman quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. Regardless of whether Fidone, the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder plays today or over the next few weeks, it must be a good feeling to be suiting up for the first time. 

* Nebraska has five placekickers in uniform after head coach Scott Frost said Thursday that the Huskers have "a decision to make" at the position. 

Senior Connor Culp has been the starter. Brendan Franke, the kickoff man, has also been a regular. Then NU also has freshman Kelen Meyer, Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz and redshirt freshman Gabe Heins in uniform. 

* Among the offensive linemen not in uniform for the Huskers: Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Piper. 

Check back for updates to this story

 

