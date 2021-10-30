Nebraska-Purdue pregame observations: A change at kicker; TE Fidone in uniform; OL Piper among those out

It is a resplendent afternoon at Memorial Stadium, where the temperature is in the low 60s and there's not a cloud in the sky.
Not your typical late-October Big Ten weather.
Nebraska is coming off a bye week and hosts a Purdue team that's played Iowa and Wisconsin the past two weeks.
Here are some pregame observations:
* As tight ends coach Sean Beckton said on the radio earlier this week, freshman Thomas Fidone is going to be in uniform for the first time in his career. The top-ranked tight end in the country for the 2021 recruiting class tore his left ACL back in April but has been back at practice for the past three-plus weeks.
He spent time in early warmups catching passes next to freshman quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. Regardless of whether Fidone, the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder, plays today or over the next few weeks, it must be a good feeling to be suiting up for the first time.
Fidone is wearing a brace on his left knee.
* Nebraska has five place-kickers in uniform after head coach Scott Frost said Thursday that the Huskers have "a decision to make" at the position.
Based on pregame warmpus, it would not be a surprise to see Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz handle the place-kicking duties against Purdue.
Senior Connor Culp has been the starter. Brendan Franke, the kickoff man, has also been a regular. Then NU also has freshman Kelen Meyer and redshirt freshman Gabe Heins in uniform.
* Among the offensive linemen not in uniform for the Huskers: redshirt freshman offensive lineman Piper. Wide receiver Brody Belt is also out.
* A couple of injured players, including freshman running back Gabe Ervin, are on the sideline checking out the action.
Check back for updates to this story