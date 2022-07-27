 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska punter Brian Buschini named to Ray Guy Award watch list

The Ray Guy Award annually recognizes the top punter in the nation, and Nebraska's Brian Buschini is on the preseason watch list.

The transfer from Montana is one of 49 punters named to the list, announced Wednesday.

Buschini figures to give the Huskers stability at a position that has struggled in recent years. Buschini earned the FCS punter of the year honor last season when he averaged 46 yards per punt and booted nearly half of his attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Nebraska special teams coach Bill Busch said in a radio appearance last week that NU's starting kickers are set heading into fall camp — Buschini is the No. 1 punter and Furman transfer Timmy Bleekrode will be the placekicker.

