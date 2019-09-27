Nebraska is hitting the play button on plans for a football training complex that officials say will be as good as any in the country.
At a Friday afternoon news conference outside Memorial Stadium, Nebraska officials rolled out the initial plans for "Go Big," a $155 million, 350,000-square-foot North Stadium expansion.
Athletic Director Bill Moos showed off plans for the project in a video. The building, to be constructed on the current site of Ed Weir Track, will tie in with existing practice fields, the Hawks indoor practice facility and Memorial Stadium.
Football facilities will include a new locker room, strength and conditioning center, athletic medicine facility, equipment room, meeting rooms and coaches’ offices and an additional outdoor practice facility.
It will include facilities for all Husker student-athletes, with academic areas and dining facilities moving from their current location in West Stadium.
The upper level of the new building would connect to the Memorial Loop at street level. And construction would include adding elevators or escalators to improve access for fans with seats in North Stadium.
Moos said university officials have already raised 35-40% of funds needed for the privately-funded project. Groundbreaking is scheduled for next spring with completion in 2022.
Moos said the $155 million price tag does not include the estimated $12 million cost to move the track program to new outdoor facilities, likely at Nebraska Innovation Cammpus.
Current facilities in North Stadium, including the area where the weight room is currently, could be renovated into an athletic department museum or event space, Moos said.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for more information. Photos, video: A peek at the planned complex
Watch: Flyover of the planned new football training facility
Football Facility, 9.27
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) addresses the crowd assembled for the announcement of the Huskers' new football facility as Greg Sharpe and Bill Moos look on Friday at the East Stadium Plaza.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost addresses the crowd assembled for the announcement of the Huskers' new football facility on Friday at the East Stadium Plaza.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green addresses the crowd assembled for the announcement of the Huskers' new football facility on Friday at the East Stadium Plaza.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
