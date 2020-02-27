Nebraska place-kicker Pickering to leave football program

Nebraska sophomore Barret Pickering, easily the most experienced place-kicker on the roster, is leaving the program, according to multiple reports.
Pickering reportedly will remain as a student at NU.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, he suffered through multiple injuries last season. He missed Nebraska's first seven games, appeared in only four and made just 3 of 5 field-goal attempts after hitting his final 10 to close out 2018. He's the only scholarship specialist on the roster.
You have free articles remaining.
He was coming off a much better 2018 season, when he stepped into big moments down the stretch and delivered, including three clutch field goals in a 9-6 win over Michigan State. He connected on 40 of 41 extra-point tries that season and was 14-for-18 on field goals, including 13-for-14 from inside 40 yards.
Then 2019 turned into essentially a lost cause.
As Pickering tried to come back from his injury, five different players attempted kicks for Nebraska, and by the end of the season, Matt Waldoch, an in-season tryout player off the club soccer team, had supplanted Pickering. Waldoch made all four of his field-goal attempts in November. As for Pickering, it didn't help matters that he averaged just 51.6 yards on nine kickoff attempts and did not record a touchback, his injury probably a leading factor in the futility.
Nebraska will enter spring ball with a new special teams staffer in Jonathan Rutledge and also new incoming kicking options in junior-college transfer Chase Contrerez and true freshman Tyler Crawford, both walk-ons. Redshirt freshman Gabe Heins, another walk-on, also will compete for the job come August.
The Huskers now have 83 scholarship players overall, by the Journal Star's count, and can take up to two more new scholarship players this offseason.