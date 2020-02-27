Nebraska place-kicker Pickering to leave football program

Nebraska sophomore Barret Pickering, easily the most experienced place-kicker on the roster, is leaving the program, according to multiple reports.

Pickering reportedly will remain as a student at NU.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, he suffered through multiple injuries last season. He missed Nebraska's first seven games, appeared in only four and made just 3 of 5 field-goal attempts after hitting his final 10 to close out 2018. He's the only scholarship specialist on the roster.

He was coming off a much better 2018 season, when he stepped into big moments down the stretch and delivered, including three clutch field goals in a 9-6 win over Michigan State. He connected on 40 of 41 extra-point tries that season and was 14-for-18 on field goals, including 13-for-14 from inside 40 yards.

Then 2019 turned into essentially a lost cause.