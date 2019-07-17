The preseason buzz tied to Nebraska football continues.
The Huskers were picked to win the Big Ten West in a media poll conducted by the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
NU (198 points) edged Iowa (194½) for the top spot, while both schools received 14 first-place votes.
Twenty-five writers had Nebraska finishing first or second.
Wisconsin was picked to finish third, Northwestern fourth, Purdue fifth, Minnesota sixth and Illinois seventh.
Not surprisingly, Michigan was tabbed to win the East, and 16 writers picked the Wolverines to win the Big Ten's top prize. Two writers picked Nebraska to win the Big Ten championship.
According to the Plain Dealer's Doug Lesmerises, Nebraska received was picked anywhere from first to fifth. Iowa, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Minnesota received votes for everything from first to sixth.
The Plain Dealer pole organizes voting from league writers ever since the Big Ten did away with official preseason predictions.
Big Ten media days are Thursday and Friday in Chicago.
Big Ten West
1. Nebraska, 198 points (14 first-place votes)
2. Iowa, 194½ (14)
3. Wisconsin, 172½ (4)
4. Northwestern 142½ (1)
5. Purdue, 110½
6. Minnesota, 100 (1)
7. Illinois, 34
Big Ten East
1. Michigan, 222 (20)
2. Ohio State, 214 (14)
3. Michigan State, 156
4. Penn State, 154
5. Indiana, 86½
6. Maryland, 82½
7. Rutgers, 37