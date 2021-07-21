Nebraska picked to finish fifth in Big Ten West in annual cleveland.com preseason media poll

Nebraska returns a three-year starter at quarterback in Adrian Martinez and eight of its top 10 tacklers from the 2020 season.
Even so, Big Ten media members are unconvinced the Huskers have the goods to capture the West Division.
Nebraska, 3-5 a year ago, is picked to finish fifth in the seven-team division in the 2021 cleveland.com Preseason Big Ten Poll. Each of the 34 voters was asked to vote one through seven in both divisions, with first-place votes worth seven points, second-place votes worth six and so on.
Wisconsin was the clear-cut choice to capture the Big Ten West, receiving 29 first-place votes and a total of 233 points. Iowa was picked to finish second, picking up five first-place votes and 202 points.
Northwestern, last year's Big Ten West first-place finisher, was picked to wind up third (160 points), followed by Minnesota (146) and Nebraska (91.5).
Nebraska opens the season Aug. 28 at Illinois, which was picked last in the West Division with 47 points, far behind sixth-place pick Purdue (72.5).
Meanwhile, Ohio State, the national runner-up in 2020, was the unanimous choice among all 34 voters to win the Big Ten East Division and go on to win the conference championship game. The Buckeyes are the four-time defending league champions, but will begin the season with a new quarterback, an unsettled running back position and new starters at more than half of their defensive positions.
Ohio State was voted the preseason favorite for the seventh time in the past nine years. However, according to cleveland.com, it had not been the unanimous choice for champion since 2015.
The Buckeyes have a wealth of talent at the receiver positions, led by Chris Olave, who was voted preseason Big Ten player of the year by cleveland.com voters. Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph was the choice on defense.
Cleveland.com picked up the responsibility for organizing the poll when the Big Ten dropped it 11 years ago. The panel, according to cleveland.com, included at least one beat writer from all 14 Big Ten teams and a few who cover the entire league or have a national perspective.
BIG TEN WEST
Ohio State
1. Wisconsin (29 first-place votes) 233 points
2. Iowa (5) 202
3. Northwestern 160
4. Minnesota 146
5. Nebraska 91.5
6. Purdue 72.5
7. Illinois 47
BIG TEN EAST
1. Ohio State (34 first-place votes) 238
2. Penn State 192
3. Indiana 169
4. Michigan 144
5. Maryland 79
6. Rutgers 77.5
7. Michigan State 52.5
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Ohio State over Wisconsin (29 voters)
Ohio State over Iowa (5)
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3