Nebraska paying Bill Moos nearly $3 million as part of retirement settlement

* $1 million as a prorated portion of the $1.25 million in deferred compensation Moos was due if he had remained in his position until the end of his contract.

* $137,500 in academic performance bonus.

* $59,544 to cover the estimated health insurance and retirement contributions that he would have received in 2021 and 2022.

Moos is set to receive the 2021 salary, bonus money and deferred compensation by July 31 and the 2022 salary money by Jan. 31, 2022.

The agreement suggests a motivation on Nebraska's part to have Moos out of the job early.

Moos was not owed any of his $1.25 million deferred compensation payment for a voluntary retirement, but would have been owed a prorated portion of it if he would have been fired without cause from his position. The fact that NU ultimately paid him $1 million — considerably more than the prorated $875,000 he would have been owed if fired after working 42 of his 60 contract months — along with his full remaining salary shows clearly that the sides negotiated how to get Moos out of the position without calling it a termination.