Nebraska paying Bill Moos nearly $3 million as part of retirement settlement

Bill Moos indicated last week that the timing of his June 30 retirement as Nebraska's athletic director was not entirely his choice.
The money trail tells the same story.
The now former Nebraska athletic director is being paid a considerable amount — nearly $3 million, in fact — to leave his post atop the school's athletic department with 18 months remaining on his contract.
According to a paragraph of contract language released by the school to the Journal Star pursuant to an open records request, the University of Nebraska is paying Moos $2,912,500 in deferred compensation, salary and bonuses that he would have attained if he had stayed until the end of his contract on Dec. 31, 2022, in addition to $59,544 in projected health insurance and retirement contribution costs.
The money that NU is paying Moos as part of the agreement, the remainder of which was withheld from public disclosure by the school, breaks out like this:
* $575,000 in remaining salary for calendar 2021.
* $1.2 million in salary for calendar 2022.
* $1 million as a prorated portion of the $1.25 million in deferred compensation Moos was due if he had remained in his position until the end of his contract.
* $137,500 in academic performance bonus.
* $59,544 to cover the estimated health insurance and retirement contributions that he would have received in 2021 and 2022.
Moos is set to receive the 2021 salary, bonus money and deferred compensation by July 31 and the 2022 salary money by Jan. 31, 2022.
The agreement suggests a motivation on Nebraska's part to have Moos out of the job early.
Moos was not owed any of his $1.25 million deferred compensation payment for a voluntary retirement, but would have been owed a prorated portion of it if he would have been fired without cause from his position. The fact that NU ultimately paid him $1 million — considerably more than the prorated $875,000 he would have been owed if fired after working 42 of his 60 contract months — along with his full remaining salary shows clearly that the sides negotiated how to get Moos out of the position without calling it a termination.
Moos told the Journal Star on Friday that he and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green discussed potential timelines for his departure and also the details of his contract in their regular monthly meetings over the past year-plus, but would not say whether it was Green himself who made the decision that Moos' tenure needed to end June 30.
"Those communications were fine. Nothing was ever contentious at all," Moos said of his talks with Green. "As we go into June 30, I’m going to be happy and I think that Ronnie will be content that a new page is going to be occurring with Husker athletics. It wasn’t any problems. It was adult conversations of my future and the future of Husker athletics.
"In our normal meetings — we have a meeting each month — we had discussed the length of tenure just in general terms, because there’s things in the contract that I wanted to make sure that I fully understood in the event that maybe I would leave early. That was all fine."
In the end, it cost Nebraska nearly $3 million for Moos to leave the position early.
What Husker fans are saying about Bill Moos' retirement
Great - all we need is more drama right now. Can we just play ball already???— Mark Winter (@markoGpolo) June 25, 2021
June 25, 2021
June 25, 2021
Bad call. Something fishy is up— Joel Poppe (@nefb24) June 25, 2021
Uhhhhhh what?— Greg (@GNiss50) June 25, 2021
Nebraska announcing the Bill Moos firing.— Zach ACE CPT, ISSA CPT, PN1, CF-OL1 (@ZSJRE5) June 25, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/ueapuUxBMi
I have no idea what to make of Bill Moos being out as AD.— Erik Burkhart (@HuskerInsanity) June 25, 2021
This is going to get mixed reviews but I loved Bill Moos and what he’s done in his time here. I am genuinely disheartened to see his time at Nebraska come to an end so abruptly.— Cornhusker Cole (@CornhuskerCole) June 25, 2021
It does seem weird. But since it's a "retirement" I'm assuming if there are other reasons they will not be public. I shouldn't speculate on here, I respect Moos for what he's done at Nebraska and I trust Carter and Green to hire a good replacement.— Josh Fischer (@jdfisch6) June 25, 2021
Welp there’s gotta be like a zero percent chance moos is just suddenly retiring for no particular reason right? Like we might not find out about it outside of rumors in typical Nebraska athletics fashion but there’s gotta be literally no way he’s just retiring out of the blue— millennial falcon (@CassidayErrday) June 25, 2021
Oh, Moos retired? Effective immediately? Cool. Cool. pic.twitter.com/gxybEZKWh3— HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) June 25, 2021
For all that’s on Twitter right now, I will say that I’m thankful for Bill Moos, what he represented, and what he accomplished at Nebraska. I’ll withhold judgment and believe the best.— James Pruch (@jamespruch) June 26, 2021
Oh and I’m not owed an explanation for ppl’s personal decisions. I’m not that important.
I have been a husker fan ever since Bob Devany came to Nebraska. I have always liked Bill Moos and think he did a great job at Nebraska. I wish him and his family nothing but the very best for the rest of their lives.— James Dean Aten (@JamesDeanAten) June 26, 2021
Bill Moos has been a supporter of our cause from the time he got to Nebraska. We are truly grateful for his help in the fight. Mr. Moos, we wish you the best in your retirement and thank you for your support of Team Jack. (Photo from the 2018 Team Jack Foundation Gala) pic.twitter.com/aYl2YAT0d0— Team Jack (@TeamJack) June 25, 2021
I have thoughts about Bill Moos' departure from Nebraska, those thoughts will follow:— Matt Burnell (@mdburnell) June 25, 2021
It's fine.
End of transmission.
