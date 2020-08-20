Nebraska parents group hires lawyer, sends demand letter to Big Ten's Warren

"We just want transparency," the elder Snodgrass said. "If this decision (by the Big Ten) is the best thing for our kids, we want to know what science and data they used to come to this conclusion. Another big issue is the fact there are still other conferences playing while we're not. I think that's going to be difficult on our kids. They're resilient. They're going to bounce back. But once September and October rolls around, and they're watching the ACC and SEC play on Saturday afternoons, it's going to be tough on them.