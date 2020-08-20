Nebraska parents group hires lawyer, sends demand letter to Big Ten's Warren

A group of Nebraska football parents have retained a Norfolk-based lawyer and on Thursday penned a demand letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren asking for further documentation around the vote that led to the postponement of the league's 2020 football season.
Parents of 11 players retained Michael Flood, a former Nebraska politician who served as the Speaker of the Legislature from 2017-18, of the Norfolk firm Jewell & Collins.
The letter, addressed to Warren, claims that "While your announcement referenced safety concerns as the basis for the decision, our Clients strongly believe that the football environment at the University of Nebraska is the safest place for them to be, and the postponement or cancellation of the fall season places them in a far worse position than if the Big Ten Conference moved forward with the season."
Letter to the Big Ten office and Commissioner Kevin Warren from Nebraska Football parents and attorney Mike Flood. Our student athletes deserve some answers. #GBR pic.twitter.com/yVP0JZLvNo— Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 21, 2020
The letter asks Warren to clear up more details than the conference provided Wednesday in a statement surrounding how the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors came to the decision to postpone.
The letter demands "all documents relating to all 'votes' regarding whether to cancel, postpone or delay fall sports," including vote results and how each member voted. Also, the parents group wants audio and video recordings or transcripts, conference bylaws governing decision-making process and all scientific data and information compiled by the group.
The parents want the information by noon Monday and are threatening to file a lawsuit in Nebraska's U.S. District Court if the league doesn't provide the information.
York High School football coach Glen Snodgrass is among the parents involved with the letter. His son, Garrett, is a redshirt freshman linebacker.
"We just want transparency," the elder Snodgrass said. "If this decision (by the Big Ten) is the best thing for our kids, we want to know what science and data they used to come to this conclusion. Another big issue is the fact there are still other conferences playing while we're not. I think that's going to be difficult on our kids. They're resilient. They're going to bounce back. But once September and October rolls around, and they're watching the ACC and SEC play on Saturday afternoons, it's going to be tough on them.
"Another big thing is Mr. Warren's son is still playing (at Mississippi State this season), and I know that was a big issue for the parents."
Parents of Big Ten players plan to gather Friday at conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, to try to get answers. But Snodgrass said Nebraska's core group of 16 parents who are pushing for answers won't be on hand.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
