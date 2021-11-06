Nebraska-OSU pregame observations: Husker RB Morrison out; Buckeyes without star WR

Welcome to Memorial Stadium, where we're set for a beautiful early November day. It's 48 degrees as of 10:05 a.m., but the high should reach the mid 60s by this afternoon.

Nebraska hosts No. 5 Ohio State before a second bye week and as the start of a rugged November run.

Here are a few pregame observations:

* Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ethan Piper remains out and it appears Nebraska will be without freshman running back Sevion Morrison as well against the Buckeyes. Senior defensive back Deontai Williams is here but not in uniform as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered Oct. 16 at Minnesota.

* Ohio State will be without one of its star receivers Saturday in Garrett Wilson. The standout junior and potential first-round NFL Draft pick was one of 13 players on the Buckeyes' pregame list of unavailable players.

The Buckeyes have a host of highly regarded young players behind Wilson in freshmen like Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming.

* Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is in the building for the game today. He was on the sideline during early warmups taking in the scene and talking with people.