Nebraska-OSU pregame observations: Buckeyes without star WR; Contreraz shows leg strength

Welcome to Memorial Stadium, where we're set for a beautiful early November day. It's 48 degrees as of 10:05 a.m., but the high should reach the mid 60s by this afternoon.

Nebraska hosts No. 5 Ohio State before a second bye week and as the start of a rugged November run.

Here are a few pregame observations:

* Ohio State will be without one of its star receivers Saturday in Garrett Wilson. The standout junior and potential first-round NFL Draft pick was one of 13 players on the Buckeyes' pregame list of unavailable players.

The Buckeyes have a host of highly regarded young players behind Wilson in freshmen like Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming.

* Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is in the building for the game today. He was on the sideline during early warmups taking in the scene and talking with people.

* Nebraska has its normal four quarterbacks in uniform: Junior Adrian Martinez, freshman Logan Smothers, walk-on Matt Masker and freshman Heinrich Haarberg.