Nebraska-OSU pregame observations: Buckeyes without star WR; Contreraz shows leg strength
Nebraska-OSU pregame observations: Buckeyes without star WR; Contreraz shows leg strength

Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6

Nebraska players walk into the stadium before their game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Welcome to Memorial Stadium, where we're set for a beautiful early November day. It's 48 degrees as of 10:05 a.m., but the high should reach the mid 60s by this afternoon. 

Nebraska hosts No. 5 Ohio State before a second bye week and as the start of a rugged November run. 

Here are a few pregame observations: 

* Ohio State will be without one of its star receivers Saturday in Garrett Wilson. The standout junior and potential first-round NFL Draft pick was one of 13 players on the Buckeyes' pregame list of unavailable players. 

The Buckeyes have a host of highly regarded young players behind Wilson in freshmen like Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming. 

* Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is in the building for the game today. He was on the sideline during early warmups taking in the scene and talking with people. 

* Nebraska has its normal four quarterbacks in uniform: Junior Adrian Martinez, freshman Logan Smothers, walk-on Matt Masker and freshman Heinrich Haarberg. 

* NU walk-on kicker Chase Contreraz, who will be starting for the second straight week, showed a pretty big leg in warmups. He easily had the distance from 50 with a slight wind at his back. He did hit the upright twice from that distance, but the leg strength won't be the issue. 

* Wind could potentially be a bit of a factor. The flags at the top of the stadium are showing a South wind, while the flags on the tops of the goal posts have moved around a little bit. 

This story will be updated. 

 

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

