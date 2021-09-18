Nebraska-Oklahoma pregame observations: Could NU be closer to full strength vs. OU?

NORMAN, Okla. — Nebraska and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 11 a.m. here at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium.

Here are a few pregame observations:

* Defensive lineman Casey Rogers (left knee) is in uniform for early warmups for the Huskers. He's missed the first three games of the season and was out before the rest of the defensive linemen doing some running on the field.

He worked out before last week's home game against Buffalo but was not in uniform then like he was this morning.

* At least four of the five Nebraska skill players who were out with injuries by the time NU's win over Buffalo wrapped up are on the trip to OU.

Wide receivers Omar Manning and Zavier Betts and tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek are all part of Nebraska's roughly 85-man travel roster.

All four were going through early warmups on the field as the Huskers get prepared to take on the Sooners, a good sign for the availability of each, but not a guarantee.