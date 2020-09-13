Nebraska officials mum as Big Ten leaders reconsider Aug. 11 decision to shut down football

The school confirmed Thursday that it's already acquired 1,200 rapid antigen tests and it will be able to regularly test student-athletes in a much faster fashion than the nasal swab, polymerase-chain-reaction testing currently used.

The rapid testing plan is being developed in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and will allow NU to turn around 30 to 50 COVID-19 tests per hour in East Stadium, according to NU football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht. With PCR testing, the turnaround time was 36 to 48 hours, he said.

"With an eye toward a return to competition and gameday protocols, we have put this plan into motion with help from UNMC," Lambrecht told the Journal Star last week, expressing hope that the Big Ten would secure testing. "While the vendor may change when a Big Ten contract is negotiated, it seems clear that antigen testing will be a primary component of a conference policy.

"Putting the wheels in motion now will help us with process familiarity and reduce ramp-up times later."