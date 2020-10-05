Nebraska offers Norris 2021 TE James Carnie

James Carnie missed a phone call recently from Nebraska coach Scott Frost.

Apparently, the pair was able to connect eventually.

On Monday, Carnie, the 2021 tight end from Norris, announced via Twitter that he had picked up a scholarship offer from the Huskers.

Carnie has been a Husker fan his whole life and has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks. He also holds offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Pitt and several other FBS programs after showing well athletically at the Warren Academy's top prospect showcase in late July and then backing up those numbers with a strong start to his senior season.

The Huskers, of course, already have two tight ends verbally committed in the 2021 class in four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) and three-star A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep).

Carnie said recently that he plans to announce his verbal commitment on Oct. 12. The Husker offer puts the home-state school in strong position, though the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has certainly given himself plenty of good options.