Nebraska offers Norris 2021 TE James Carnie

James Carnie missed a phone call recently from Nebraska coach Scott Frost.
Apparently, the pair was able to connect eventually.
On Monday, Carnie, the 2021 tight end from Norris, announced via Twitter that he had picked up a scholarship offer from the Huskers.
Carnie has been a Husker fan his whole life and has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks. He also holds offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Pitt and several other FBS programs after showing well athletically at the Warren Academy's top prospect showcase in late July and then backing up those numbers with a strong start to his senior season.
The Huskers, of course, already have two tight ends verbally committed in the 2021 class in four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) and three-star A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep).
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska! #GBR pic.twitter.com/K1duru5j7b— James Carnie (@JamesCarnie1) October 5, 2020
Carnie said recently that he plans to announce his verbal commitment on Oct. 12. The Husker offer puts the home-state school in strong position, though the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has certainly given himself plenty of good options.
Carnie has primarily been recruited by NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton, but he's regularly in contact with several on the Husker staff. That includes inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud — Ruud handles a lot of in-state recruiting — Frost, director of high school relations Kenny Wilhite and director of player personnel Sean Dillon.
Carnie originally verbally pledged to Miami (Ohio), but then from November to July he told the Journal Star he put on 30 pounds. After he ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash in July at the Warren Academy, he thought Power Five offers might follow quickly. Instead, he waited until September when KSU and the Hawkeyes both pulled the trigger.
“Super rewarding,” Carnie told the Journal Star of the offers late last month. “I thought maybe I’d get offers after the Warren Academy, but that didn’t happen and I was a little frustrated. I think I’m a little underrated, but right now I’m just super glad that I’ve got those two and it is super relieving.”
This story will be updated.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!