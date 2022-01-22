Nebraska offers 2023 in-state OL Sam Sledge; QB William Watson after junior day

The list does not include Teitum Tuioti, the son of former NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who has an offer from NU but recently transferred to Sheldon High in Eugene, Oregon, after Tony took a job at the University of Oregon.

New QB offers: William Watson had a scholarship offer from Mark Whipple at Pitt, and now he's got one at Nebraska, as well.

The three-star class of 2023 quarterback from Massachusetts tweeted that he had received an offer from the Huskers on Saturday afternoon after attending the first of two January junior day events at NU.

Watson (6 feet, 180 pounds) was one of more than 20 recruits who were expected to be on campus for the event. The Springfield Central quarterback is the latest in a growing list of signal-callers the Huskers are pursuing in the 2023 class.

Also on Saturday, Nebraska offered four-star Christopher Vizzina (Birmingham, Alabama). Earlier this month, the Huskers extended offers to Jackson Arnold (Denton, Texas), Rickie Collins (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) and Avery Johnson (Maize, Kansas).

In addition to those players, J.J. Kohl (Ankeny, Iowa) is expected to be one of the prospects on hand for Nebraska's junior day next weekend.