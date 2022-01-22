Nebraska offers 2023 in-state OL Sam Sledge; QB William Watson after junior day

Nebraska offered a scholarship to a legacy in-state prospect on Saturday afternoon.
That would be class of 2023 offensive lineman Sam Sledge, a rising senior at Creighton Prep, who picked up the offer from the Huskers during a junior day event at Memorial Stadium.
Sledge, the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder, tweeted that he was "truly honored" by the offer and added a photo of himself at the stadium with new NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
I am truly honored to say I have received an offer from the University of Nebraska! I would like to thank Coach Frost, Coach Raiola and the rest of the coaching staff for this opportunity! @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/MqjcSCnqKn— Sam Sledge (@SamSledge1) January 22, 2022
Sledge was named a first-team Super-State offensive lineman by the Journal Star last month after Creighton Prep rushed for more than 220 yards per game this fall.
Nebraska is Sledge's first Power Five scholarship offer. Over the summer, he picked up an offer from Miami (Ohio). Sledge was on campus in June when the Huskers hosted several camps, but now he's getting to know Raiola and the new members of NU's coaching staff.
Sledge is the fifth in-state prospect to pick up an offer from Nebraska in the 2023 class. Tight end Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) and offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) are already verbally committed to NU, while edge rusher Maverick Noonan (Elkhorn South) and athlete Malachi Coleman (Lincoln East) each already have significant Power Five interest.
The list does not include Teitum Tuioti, the son of former NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who has an offer from NU but recently transferred to Sheldon High in Eugene, Oregon, after Tony took a job at the University of Oregon.
New QB offers: William Watson had a scholarship offer from Mark Whipple at Pitt, and now he's got one at Nebraska, as well.
The three-star class of 2023 quarterback from Massachusetts tweeted that he had received an offer from the Huskers on Saturday afternoon after attending the first of two January junior day events at NU.
After a great JR Day in Lincoln, I am blessed to have earned a offer to attend Nebraska @HuskerFBNation @Watson_718 @CoachMartinESA @SupremeAthlete_ @QBHitList @247Sports @Rivals @CentralFB413 @JoshHelmholdt @BrianDohn247 @NEB_Recruiting pic.twitter.com/WSrTwmfC1d— William “Pop” Watson III (@WW3thefuture) January 22, 2022
Watson (6 feet, 180 pounds) was one of more than 20 recruits who were expected to be on campus for the event. The Springfield Central quarterback is the latest in a growing list of signal-callers the Huskers are pursuing in the 2023 class.
Also on Saturday, Nebraska offered four-star Christopher Vizzina (Birmingham, Alabama). Earlier this month, the Huskers extended offers to Jackson Arnold (Denton, Texas), Rickie Collins (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) and Avery Johnson (Maize, Kansas).
In addition to those players, J.J. Kohl (Ankeny, Iowa) is expected to be one of the prospects on hand for Nebraska's junior day next weekend.
Watson earlier in his high school career picked up offers from Pitt, Oregon, Arizona and Kentucky. In the past month, he's reported offers on Twitter from Akron, UConn and now the Huskers.
Vizzina (6-3, 200) is one of the most heavily recruited quarterbacks in the 2023 class. He's the No. 97 player nationally according to 247Sports and the No. 138 player via Rivals and has scholarship offers from Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, Auburn and several others.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.