Nebraska-Northwestern pregame observations: Prochazka, Nouli take first-team reps in pregame drills
topical

Nebraska-Northwestern pregame observations: Prochazka, Nouli take first-team reps in pregame drills

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost (left) greets Husker wide receiver Oliver Martin during pregame warmups before taking on Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

This is a game that Nebraska's defense can dominate. That's one key to a Husker win against Northwestern on Saturday night.

It's a cloudy but so far dry evening at Memorial Stadium with Nebraska set to host Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

* The five offensive linemen to line up on Nebraska's first drill in warmups were: Teddy Prochazka, Nouredin Nouli, Cam Jurgens, Matt Sichterman and Turner Corcoran. The group did not include Bryce Benhart, who started the first five games at tackle. Prochazka and Nouli have yet to start a game at Nebraska.

* A couple of Nebraska wide receivers who have missed time were on the field well before kickoff getting some early work in. 

Junior receiver Oliver Martin, who has not played since logging six catches for 106 yards in Nebraska's season opener against Illinois with an apparent knee injury, was on the field playing catch. So was freshman Zavier Betts, who had five catches for 62 yards in the first half last week against Michigan State but then didn't play in the second half due to what head coach Scott Frost referred to as an injury situation. 

* Redshirt freshman Brant Banks will not be part of any shuffling that happens on the offensive line for Nebraska on Saturday night. He is not in uniform and has some kind of wrap on his right hand. 

* More than two hours before kickoff, associate athletic director for football Matt Davison was on the field with 2024 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola, former Husker offensive lineman Dominic Raiola and their family. 

Raiola is on an unofficial visit to Nebraska and is one of the most heralded quarterback prospects in the country for his class already. 

 

