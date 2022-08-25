Nebraska-Northwestern predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets

At long last, we have football. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a coin will be flipped, and Nebraska and Northwestern will begin the 2021 season.

Here's how we see the Aer Lingus Classic playing out.

Who takes the first handoff?

Amie Just: Anthony Grant. An established runner at the junior college level will make a seamless transition back to the Division I ranks

Luke Mullin: Anthony Grant. As a powerful runner and experienced player, he seems like a safe bet to get some early-down work in this one.

Nate Head: Gabe Ervin. The freshman improbably worked his way to the top of the depth chart in time for last season's opener. After recovering from an unfortunate knee injury, he feels like he's a better player this fall.

Which position group will we be talking about after the game … good or bad?

Amie: Edge rushers. Bold prediction: They'll account for three sacks and Ochaun Mathis will earn his Blackshirt and then some.

Luke: The wide receivers. One of Trey Palmer, Marcus Washington or Omar Manning will soak up the targets in a good way.

Nate: Quarterback. Everyone is ready to fire off their first impressions of Casey Thompson in a Nebraska uniform. Plus, I think we see Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers for a play or two.

Which non-starter will make the biggest impact?

Amie: Timmy Bleekrode. While I think the top specialists should be considered starters, they typically get overlooked. Bleekrode's skillset is a huge upgrade for Nebraska and the Huskers will need him a lot Saturday.

Luke: Devin Drew. The Texas Tech transfer might not see the field on most downs, but his motor and size will help him make an impact.

Nate: It's not immediately clear who will start in Nebraska's secondary, but that group is rich with talent. I could see someone who didn't play the game's first snap, let's say Tommi Hill, come up with an interception.

The Huskers will be on upset alert if …

Amie: They can't establish the run.

Luke: They turn the ball over more than once. Northwestern feasts on mistakes like those, and many of NU’s losses under Frost have been self-inflicted from turnovers.

Nate: A special teams gaffe occurs. As we know, gifting teams a score in the third phase doesn't bode well, particularly in a quirky Week 0 game.

Over/unders

Total sacks for the Blackshirts: 2

Amie: Over.

Luke: Under.

Nate: Over.

Casey Thompson passing yards: 220

Amie: Over.

Luke: Over.

Nate: Under.

Combined punts by both teams: 8

Amie: Over.

Luke: Under.

Nate: Over.

Nebraska’s first-half point total: 16.5

Amie: Under.

Luke: Over.

Nate: Under.

Trey Palmer receptions: 4.5

Amie: Over.

Luke: Over.