Nebraska-Northwestern football set for 11:30 a.m. kick in Dublin; Huskers-Oklahoma to be on national stage

The Nebraska football team will kick off the 2022 season just about as early as a team can do it.

The Huskers' Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Central time on Aug. 27 and be televised nationally by FOX.

The game will be a 5:30 p.m. kick in Dublin.

The Huskers learned kickoff times for seven of their games Thursday as the Big Ten's television partners released their schedules.

Nebraska's Sept. 17 home game against Oklahoma will also get the national spotlight as part of FOX's Big Noon kickoff. That game will kick at 11 a.m., with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show coming to Lincoln as part of the day.

NU's home opener against North Dakota on Sept. 3 will kick at 2:30 p.m. on BTN, and Nebraska will play its first night game of the season the following Saturday against Georgia Southern — a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1.

Nebraska also announced the start times for three additional Big Ten games.

Nebraska will host Indiana in a 6 or 6:30 p.m. kick on Oct. 1, with the network for that game determined at a later date.

The Huskers' Friday, Oct. 7 game at Rutgers will kick at 6 p.m. on FS1. And the regular-season finale at Iowa on Black Friday will kick at 3 p.m. on BTN.

Kickoff time and television information for Nebraska’s other five games on the 2022 schedule will be determined during the in-season selection process, with time and TV information announced 6-12 days in advance of the game.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.