Nebraska names all-time Husker great Trev Alberts as new athletic director

Trev Alberts, the athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha, is set to take over the same position at Nebraska, the school announced Wednesday.

“It is such a tremendous honor to have this opportunity to lead Husker Athletics," the all-time Nebraska football great said in a prepared statement. "UNL has incredibly talented coaches and student athletes, and a fan base like no other program in the country. The future of Big Red is bright. I can’t wait to join the Husker Athletics team and get going.”

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green will host a news conference with the new Husker athletic director and University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

In a prepared statement, Green said of Alberts: "Since his winning days in Memorial Stadium, Trev has been passionate about Nebraska and has gained tremendous experience in collegiate athletics. He knows how to help build competitive, winning programs and is committed to long-term success. He knows how to navigate the complex financial aspects of a media-driven business. He remains a student athlete at heart and prioritizes student success, on and off the playing field. I am so pleased to welcome this Husker back home to Husker Nation.”