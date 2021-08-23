Nebraska named 12 Blackshirts on Monday. A look at who got them and the luminaries who handed them out

Nebraska coach Scott Frost stood on the practice field after Monday’s session, five days ahead of his team’s season opener against Illinois, and called back to the past.
“This thing was built on Blackshirts and Pipeline,” he said, according to a video released by the university via Twitter. “This mission that we start Saturday has to be led by Blackshirts and Pipeline.”
With that, NU distributed 12 Blackshirts to the core of a veteran defensive group that is expected to be the best unit Nebraska has fielded in several years.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander kicked off the proceedings by issuing one to sixth-year safety Deontai Williams.
The 11 others: Fellow defensive backs Marquel Dismuke and Cam Taylor-Britt; defensive linemen Ben Stille, Ty Robinson, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas; inside linebackers Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer; outside linebackers JoJo Domann, Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson.
“Getting a Blackshirt kind of puts things into perspective every time," Domann said. "It just reminds you of the rich history of this place and all the people that came before you and all the people that will come after you and how, really, just, we’re here in this moment and we just have to maximize it and optimize it.
“I don’t take that with a grain of salt. I’m excited and we want to show that tradition proud.”
Daniels and Taylor-Britt, Nebraska’s other defensive captain, received their Blackshirts from new Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts.
Honor those before you ☠️#blackshirts /// #thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/FSt8pIiI1v— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 23, 2021
Other defensive luminaries that took part in the ceremony: inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud; director of high school relations Kenny Wilhite; Jason Peter and Jay Foreman, who are volunteering with the program this year; Chris and Chad Kelsay and Danny Noonan.
“It’s a big deal,” Robinson said. “It makes me feel good that they think my standard and my morals are up to that kind of standard, and it just means I have to work harder to keep it.”
Three players received Blackshirts for the first time: Henrich, Reimer and Thomas.
Daniels, a first-time captain, said it was cool to see Thomas’ work pay off, even if the junior, who was limited to two games in 2020 by a pair of injuries, didn’t let on much.
“He’s Deontre, he don’t have no (emotion),” Daniels said with a laugh. “He can always carry a straight face. It’s kind of hard (to tell).”
All in all, though, it’s always a day for looking forward and also looking back.
“It was great,” Dismuke said. “Not knowing we were going to get our Blackshirts today after practice, but seeing the former Blackshirts give out the Blackshirts, but also giving a speech about what the Blackshirts was like back then, it was just great. Great ceremony.”
Even the offensive players seemed to revel in the ceremony.
“Especially from my standpoint, you go against those guys day-in and day-out and you can see the work they put in,” said left guard Ethan Piper. “For them to be honored by a Blackshirt is very special. I started at defense, so I was always striving for that Blackshirt. But as an O-lineman, just a lot of respect. Those guys deserve the Blackshirts they got, they put in a lot of work. Nothing but good vibes for them.”
