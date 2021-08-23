Nebraska named 12 Blackshirts on Monday. A look at who got them and the luminaries who handed them out

Daniels and Taylor-Britt, Nebraska’s other defensive captain, received their Blackshirts from new Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts.

Other defensive luminaries that took part in the ceremony: inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud; director of high school relations Kenny Wilhite; Jason Peter and Jay Foreman, who are volunteering with the program this year; Chris and Chad Kelsay and Danny Noonan.

“It’s a big deal,” Robinson said. “It makes me feel good that they think my standard and my morals are up to that kind of standard, and it just means I have to work harder to keep it.”

Three players received Blackshirts for the first time: Henrich, Reimer and Thomas.

Daniels, a first-time captain, said it was cool to see Thomas’ work pay off, even if the junior, who was limited to two games in 2020 by a pair of injuries, didn’t let on much.

“He’s Deontre, he don’t have no (emotion),” Daniels said with a laugh. “He can always carry a straight face. It’s kind of hard (to tell).”

All in all, though, it’s always a day for looking forward and also looking back.