Nebraska nabs commitment from 2022 Florida DL Hayden Schwartz
Nebraska nabs commitment from 2022 Florida DL Hayden Schwartz

Hayden Schwartz, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman from Jacksonville, Florida, committed to the Nebraska football team Wednesday.

Schwartz is considered a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He had several offers, including a host of Big Ten schools: Northwestern, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota and Penn State. 

Nebraska offered Schwartz last summer and has recruited him since. Schwartz took an official visit to Lincoln on the weekend of June 12. 

Schwartz had 68 tackles (14 for loss) as a junior at Bolles School and has the kind of frame that could allow him to play multiple spots on the defensive line in college.

He becomes the first defensive lineman in the Huskers' 2022 class, which now sits at seven. Schwartz is the third defensive player in the class, which includes pledges from in-state linebackers Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) and Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast).

Name Position Hometown (School) Stars
Chase Androff TE Lakeville, Minn. (South) ***
Jake Appleget LB Lincoln Southeast ***
Ernest Hausmann LB Columbus ***
Ashton Hayes RB Reno, Nev. (McQueen) ***
Victor Jones Jr. WR Orlando, Florida (Olympia) ***
Grant Page WR Boulder, Colo. (Fairview) ***
Richard Torres QB San Antonio, Texas (Southside) ***
Hayden Schwartz DL Jacksonville, Florida (Bolles) ***
Husker News