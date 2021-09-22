Nebraska, Michigan State to honor Sam Foltz, Mike Sadler before Saturday's game

Sam Foltz's parents, Gerald and Jill (left); Mike Sadler's mother, Karen; Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio; and Sadler's sister Katie Sadler meet a midfield in remembrance of the two punters Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Journal Star
Sipple and Parker Gabriel deliver the latest Two-Minute Drill on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
Lincoln Journal Star
The Michigan State and Nebraska football teams will honor Sam Foltz and Mike Sadler before Saturday's game in East Lansing, Michigan.
Foltz and Sadler, former punters for the Huskers and Spartans, respectively, died in a car accident in 2016.
Foltz's parents, Gerald and Jill, will participate in the pregame coin toss along with Sadler's mother, Karen, and sister, Katie.
Saturday marks Nebraska's first trip to East Lansing since the July 2016 accident. The teams did play at Memorial Stadium in 2018, and NU and MSU officials presented the Foltz and Sadler families with gifts. The specialists — placekickers, punters, holders and snappers — and head coaches from both teams joined them for photos, handshakes and hugs.
Photos and videos: Oklahoma holds off Nebraska 50 years after the Game of the Century
Oklahoma's Mario Williams (4) breaks out of the grasp of Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11) in the second half Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma's Mario WIlliams (4) in the second half Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Pulled by two white ponies named Boomer and Sooner, the Sooner Schooner makes an appearance after an Oklahoma touchdown in the second half against Nebraska on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts (15) pulls in a first-down pass from quarterback Adrian Martinez as he's defended by Oklahoma's D. J. Graham (9) in the fourth quarter Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets picked up by teammate Turner Corcoran after a second-half sack as Oklahoma's Brian Asamoah (24) celebrates in the background on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (top center) and the Husker offensive line go against the Oklahoma D-line in the third quarter Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the Huskers lost 23-16 to Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) lunges forward for a first down against Oklahoma's Jaden Davis (4) and Pat Fields (10) in the third quarter as Husker head coach Scott Frost looks on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
A concerned-looking Markese Stepp (30) watches as the training staff tends to the injured Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) in the second half against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla. Ervin did not return to the game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Oklahoma's Pat Fields (10) returns a blocked extra point for two points in the second half as Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) looks on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) reacts as he misses his second field goal attempt during the third quarter against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Oklahoma's D. J. Graham (9) pulls in a one-handed interception on a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Levi Falck (88) in the fourth quarter as Sooners teammate Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) defends on the play near the goal line Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant (0) displays the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century sticker on his helmet as he walks off the field after the Huskers' loss to Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is chased down by Nebraska's JoJo Domann in the second quarter Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and the Huskers wait for Oklahoma to take to the field before making their entrance Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is chased down by Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) in the second quarter Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (left) drags down Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) in the second quarter Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Courtney Britt (center), mother of Nebraska football player Cam Taylor-Britt waves to the team buses along with his sister Danielle Taylor (right) on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska cheerleaders Logan Larsen (bottom) and Haiden Loop cheer on the northside of the stadium Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Former Nebraska football player David Bryan, a member of the 1986 team, shows off his Big Eight and Sugar Bowl rings Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Arriving nearly two hours before the start of the game, (from left to right) Dave Radenslaben, Brandon Badberg and Ben Jafari survey the scene Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Allan Johnson (second right) and Colby Parsons (right), both of Edmond, Okla., attend their first Oklahoma together in 25 years on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) checks out the field before the game against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Sporting a "Beat Nebraska" cap, former Oklahoma football head coach Barry Switzer (right) makes an entrance to shoot off the RUF/NEKS ceremonial shotgun before making a television appearance on Fox on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt checks out the field after the Huskers arrived before the game against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma's Mario Williams (4) in the second half Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning (left) celebrates his second-half touchdown against Oklahoma with teammates Samori Toure (3) and Travis Vokolek on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (center) and offensive line coach Greg Austin (left) have a word with head linesman John Wiercinski after Husker center Cam Jurgens (51) was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second half against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin (left) has a word with an (unseen) official after Husker center Cam Jurgens (51) was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second half against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Oklahoma's Marvin Mims (17) catches a first-down pass from QB Spencer Rattler who caught a pass from WR Mario Williams in the second half against Nebraska on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Oklahoma's Mario WIlliams (4) passes the ball back to Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler, who then throws it to Marvin Mims for a first-down reception in the second half on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Under pressure from Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13), Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler throws to Marvin Mims on a trick play for a first down in the second half Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Pulled by two white ponies named Boomer and Sooner, the Sooner Schooner makes an appearance after an Oklahoma touchdown in the second half against Nebraska on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson rushes the ball against Oklahoma in the second half Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin (22) gets upended by Oklahoma's Pat Fields in the third quarter Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek pulls in an Adrian Marinez pass for a first down against Oklahoma in the second half Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Oklahoma's Pat Fields (right) and teammates celebrate after he returned a blocked Huskers extra point for a two-point conversion in the second half on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler scrambles for yardage against Nebraska in the second half Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) scores in front of Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) in the second half Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska receiver Omar Manning is all smiles after catching an Adrian Martinez pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin (22) gets upended by Oklahoma's Pat Fields in the third quarter Saturday in Norman, Okla. Ervin would get injured later in the game and would not return to the field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek runs after catching a pass for a first down against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek (83) hauls in a pass for a first down against Oklahoma in the second half Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scrambles to avoid Oklahoma's Jaden Davis (left) and Pat Fields in the second half Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scrambles to avoid the tackle from Oklahoma's Isaiah Thomas in the second half Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is attended to by the Husker training staff after an injury in the second half against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez takes off on a run in the second half against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) reacts to an unsportsmanlike call against teammate Cam Jurgens in the second half against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Nebraska Cornhuskers stream onto the field to take on Oklahoma in the 50th Anniversary of the Game of the Century on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Deontai Williams (bottom) sends Oklahoma's Michael Woods flying with a first-quarter hit on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) leads the Huskers onto the field to take on Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning (5) stiff-arms Oklahoma's Brian Asamoah on a first-quarter reception on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
