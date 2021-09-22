Nebraska, Michigan State to honor Sam Foltz, Mike Sadler before Saturday's game

The Michigan State and Nebraska football teams will honor Sam Foltz and Mike Sadler before Saturday's game in East Lansing, Michigan.

Foltz and Sadler, former punters for the Huskers and Spartans, respectively, died in a car accident in 2016.

Foltz's parents, Gerald and Jill, will participate in the pregame coin toss along with Sadler's mother, Karen, and sister, Katie.

Saturday marks Nebraska's first trip to East Lansing since the July 2016 accident. The teams did play at Memorial Stadium in 2018, and NU and MSU officials presented the Foltz and Sadler families with gifts. The specialists — placekickers, punters, holders and snappers — and head coaches from both teams joined them for photos, handshakes and hugs.

