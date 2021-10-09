Nebraska-Michigan pregame observations: Huskers appear healthy ahead of bout with Wolverines, who are without a key WR

Nebraska and Michigan are about an hour from kickoff on an overcast evening at Memorial Stadium.

Here are a few pregame observations:

* Nebraska's run of being extremely healthy continues to be a storyline this season. Through early warmups, there doesn't seem to be any notable absences to add to what is a pretty small list.

* Among the few NU players dealing with an injury is redshirt freshman Brant Banks, who remains out for a second straight week. Banks, the Houston native, started the season opener against Illinois at left tackle but had played mostly guard since then. He has a large wrap/cast on his right hand.

* Nebraska has more freshmen than it has in the past couple of weeks dressed for the game tonight. That list includes defensive lineman Jailen Weaver and receivers Kamonte Grimes, Shawn Hardy II and Latrell Neville, all of whom have had at least a home game or two where they haven't been in uniform.

* Michigan lost standout WR Ronnie Bell to an injury earlier in the season and, according to reports, will also be without receiver Roman Wilson on Saturday night against the Huskers. Wilson is tied for second on the Wolverines with nine catches and has 145 yards so far this season. He had his biggest game to date last week against Wisconsin.