Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller carted off field after injury; Frost says he is 'cautiously optimistic'

Nebraska senior linebacker Collin Miller was taken off the field on a stretcher during Saturday's game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Miller, a team captain, appeared to suffer a neck/head injury at the 13:38 mark of the fourth quarter as he combined with Casey Rogers on a tackle of Mike Epstein.
After the game, Husker coach Scott Frost said he is "cautiously optimistic" about Miller's status. He noted Miller had movement throughout his body.
The helmets of Miller and Epstein connected as Epstein pushed forward on a run play up the middle.
Miller was down on the turf for a long stretch of time, and trainers put a brace on to stabilize his neck. Miller moved very little while being attended, and players for both teams took a knee during the stoppage in play.
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) throws an interception under pressure from Illinois' Khalan Tolson (45) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) scores the Huskers' first touchdown against Illinois in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois' Alec McEachern (46) and Nebraska's Niko Cooper (32) reach for a fumble on a kickoff return in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) chases after a bad snap along with Illinois' Owen Carney Jr. (99) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Nebraska safety Myles Farmer (left) is flagged for a facemask call against Illinois' Donny Navarro (86) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) reacts after scoring on a 1-yard run against Nebraska in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Nebraska safety Myles Farmer (left) was flagged for a facemask call against Illinois' Donny Navarro (86) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (9) and Cam Taylor-Britt (5) walk off the field after the Huskers' loss to Illinois 41-23 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (9) reacts after the Huskers loss to Illinois 41-23 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) directs the team at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Nebraska coach Scott Frost watches the video board in the north stadium in the closing moments of the Huskers' 41-23 loss to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!