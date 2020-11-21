 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller carted off field after injury; Frost says he is 'cautiously optimistic'
View Comments
topical

Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller carted off field after injury; Frost says he is 'cautiously optimistic'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska senior linebacker Collin Miller was taken off the field on a stretcher during Saturday's game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

Miller, a team captain, appeared to suffer a neck/head injury at the 13:38 mark of the fourth quarter as he combined with Casey Rogers on a tackle of Mike Epstein.

After the game, Husker coach Scott Frost said he is "cautiously optimistic" about Miller's status. He noted Miller had movement throughout his body.

The helmets of Miller and Epstein connected as Epstein pushed forward on a run play up the middle.

Miller was down on the turf for a long stretch of time, and trainers put a brace on to stabilize his neck. Miller moved very little while being attended, and players for both teams took a knee during the stoppage in play.

Nebraska football logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Rush lanes' one of three keys to the game as Nebraska eyes .500

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News