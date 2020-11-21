Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller carted off field after injury; Frost says he is 'cautiously optimistic'

Nebraska senior linebacker Collin Miller was taken off the field on a stretcher during Saturday's game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

Miller, a team captain, appeared to suffer a neck/head injury at the 13:38 mark of the fourth quarter as he combined with Casey Rogers on a tackle of Mike Epstein.

After the game, Husker coach Scott Frost said he is "cautiously optimistic" about Miller's status. He noted Miller had movement throughout his body.

The helmets of Miller and Epstein connected as Epstein pushed forward on a run play up the middle.

Miller was down on the turf for a long stretch of time, and trainers put a brace on to stabilize his neck. Miller moved very little while being attended, and players for both teams took a knee during the stoppage in play.

