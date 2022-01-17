Nebraska lands quarterback Chubba Purdy out of transfer portal, further bolstering QB room

Purdy visited Oklahoma just before he and his family arrived in Lincoln on Friday.

On his official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, Purdy was hosted by Husker sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson, who is also an Arizona native.

Both NU and OU, the schools Purdy ultimately chose between, have already landed more veteran quarterbacks from the portal in the last month — Thompson at Nebraska and UCF transfer Dillion Gabriel at Oklahoma — meaning that Purdy and his family knew he would be choosing a school where he may not immediately be considered the favorite to win a starting job this fall.

That's not to say the quarterback competition will lack interest here this spring. Purdy has four years of eligibility remaining and will begin competing not only with Thompson but with the other three young quarterbacks on Nebraska's roster: Sophomore Logan Smothers, redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg and incoming freshman Richard Torres.

Purdy and Smothers have similar levels of experience at the college level at this point.