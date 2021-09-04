Nebraska kicks into gear to topple Fordham 52-7 in home opener

Sometimes teams in a rut need a spark.
Sometimes, that spark comes from an unpredictable place.
For Nebraska on Saturday afternoon against FCS Fordham at Memorial Stadium, the spark came from a Huskers' special teams unit.
After a quarter-plus of looking the approximate on-field equal of its Big Ten foe, the Rams lined up for a second-quarter field goal attempt that would have leveled the score at 10. Instead, senior Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke blocked the kick with his facemask.
The offense finally kicked into gear and scored twice in the final 7 minutes, 40 seconds before halftime to take a three-score lead and allowed the home team and the home crowd to breathe slightly easier than it did for the first hour of the Huskers’ 52-7 home-opening victory.
The numbers didn’t look bad by the time 30 minutes had passed. Nebraska gave up 288 yards but also rolled up 322 on 47 snaps.
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez looked a little shaky throwing the ball early, but by halftime was 12-of-16 for 177 yards to go along with two rushing touchdowns. His favorite target: Samori Toure, who had six catches for 106 in the first half.
When the defense opened the second half with a three-and-out, it momentarily had to rally the troops after Cam Taylor-Britt muffed a punt and turned the ball back over to Fordham, but senior safety Deontai Williams picked him up with a third-down interception and Nebraska marched right down the field again and scored for the fourth straight time, extending the lead to 31-7 at the 8:24 mark of the third quarter on a two-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to walk-on tight end and Northern Arizona transfer Chancellor Brewington.
That was part of a streak in which the Huskers scored on five straight trips and turned a 7-7 game into a blowout.
Other observations from Saturday
Martinez clearly has a lot of confidence throwing the ball to Toure.
He targeted the senior transfer from Montana 11 times and Toure finished with eight catches for 133 yards. He also took three option pitches for 35 yards and a third-quarter touchdown.
Toure can line up all over the field, but he does good work out of the slot and proved to be a big-play threat over the middle.
On Saturday, Nebraska worked a lot of players at receiver but operated without junior Oliver Martin, who led the Huskers in receiving against Illinois.
Nebraska got done what it wanted to by pulling ahead
The ‘W’ in the record book was expected, of course, and is what counts most. But it represented a victory in its own right when the top groups got their work done in time to get a ton of young players exposure in a real game.
No. 2 quarterback Logan Smothers trotted onto the field late in the third quarter and got his first live work as a Cornhusker. Teddy Prochazka joined him at left tackle. Brewington made two crushing blocks before hauling in the short touchdown.
Freshman cornerback Marques Buford got his first playing time on defense, as did several others.
This is the kind of day that can pay off down the road, whether it’s later in the 2021 season or later.
Markese Stepp looks like NU’s best back
He blew a pass-protection assignment against Illinois last week and came out on some passing downs Saturday against Fordham, but he appears to be the Huskers’ most natural runner, too.
Stepp logged 101 yards on 18 carries, while starter Gabe Ervin had six for 17 with a long of five over the first three quarters.
At times, NU’s offensive line didn’t create much room to operate, but the Huskers’ run scheme requires backs to have patience and vision and to find vertical cracks to expose. It takes some getting used to at game speed – remember, Dedrick Mills did his best work in the second half of both of his seasons in Lincoln – but so far Stepp has looked the most comfortable operating and finding room to run among the Huskers’ options.
Turnovers cover up some defensive warts
Nebraska’s defense didn’t exactly come out guns blazing, but turnovers can cover up a lot of warts.
Fordham’s offense went 59 yards on its first drive, but the threat ended when NU got pressure and forced a high throw from quarterback Tim DeMorat. It bounced off the hands of a Rams receiver and into the waiting arms of NU senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann.
The Rams mounted a 75-yard scoring drive and had a chance for points again before the blocked field goal.
Deontai Williams also logged two interceptions and the three turnovers helped Nebraska keep the Rams from adding to their point total despite having 221 yards in the first half.
