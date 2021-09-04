Nebraska kicks into gear to topple Fordham 52-7 in home opener

Sometimes teams in a rut need a spark.

Sometimes, that spark comes from an unpredictable place.

For Nebraska on Saturday afternoon against FCS Fordham at Memorial Stadium, the spark came from a Huskers' special teams unit.

After a quarter-plus of looking the approximate on-field equal of its Big Ten foe, the Rams lined up for a second-quarter field goal attempt that would have leveled the score at 10. Instead, senior Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke blocked the kick with his facemask.

The offense finally kicked into gear and scored twice in the final 7 minutes, 40 seconds before halftime to take a three-score lead and allowed the home team and the home crowd to breathe slightly easier than it did for the first hour of the Huskers’ 52-7 home-opening victory.

The numbers didn’t look bad by the time 30 minutes had passed. Nebraska gave up 288 yards but also rolled up 322 on 47 snaps.

Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez looked a little shaky throwing the ball early, but by halftime was 12-of-16 for 177 yards to go along with two rushing touchdowns. His favorite target: Samori Toure, who had six catches for 106 in the first half.