Nebraska is counting on its young QBs to develop quickly; they feel like they're on a good course

“I was going to get the first quarter and the fourth quarter and he was going to get the second and third, but then I only got one drive in the first quarter, so Verduzco kind of switched it up on us.

“You’ve got to stay ready.”

Haarberg, the 6-5, 190-pound Kearney Catholic graduate, is not afraid to push the ball down the field and Nebraska’s coaches don’t feel like they have to tinker much with his mechanics.

Instead, it’s really just about learning fast for the rookie who arrived on campus in January.

“When I got here I was swimming in it,” Haarberg said. “I was going up to (Verduzco’s) office for about three hours every day just trying to learn and figure out how to put myself in this offense. And now I came out today confident that no matter what play they called, I was going to be able to run it, and not do anything outside of myself and just run the offense.”

Smothers and Haarberg are just at the very outset of their collegiate careers. They each have five years of eligibility remaining, after all. However, Nebraska also doesn’t have anybody with experience behind junior Adrian Martinez and Martinez has missed time in each of his first three seasons at Nebraska.