Nebraska in prime position to land Texas junior-college receiver who's 'an NFL talent for sure'

Kilgore (Texas) College offensive coordinator Peter Hopkins had a busy Thursday, with major-college coaches rolling through his office -- including Nebraska assistant Ryan Held -- during prime recruiting season.

Held and Husker receivers coach Troy Walters are lead recruiters for Kilgore star Omar Manning, the top-rated junior-college wide receiver in the nation, according to both Rivals and 247Sports.

Chances are Held and Walters know all about what Hopkins told a Journal Star reporter Thursday afternoon about Manning. After all, Nebraska has made Manning a high priority, and it appears the Huskers are in good position to land the 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Lancaster, Texas, come Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period. He visited NU's campus in June, has taken no visits since and apparently has no others planned.

In helping lead Kilgore to an 8-2 record this season, Manning recorded 35 catches for 727 yards, an eye-popping average of 20.8 yards per reception. He makes it look easy, Hopkins said, and there's a reason for that.