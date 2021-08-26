Nebraska-Illinois predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

At long last, we have football. Around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, a coin will be flipped, and Nebraska and Illinois will begin the 2021 season.

How will the game go? The Journal Star staffers call their shots.

Who will lead Nebraska in carries?

Chris Basnett (writer): Gabe Ervin gets the start, and gets 20 carries.

Parker Gabriel (beat writer): Could be any of four players — Adrian Martinez might be the safest bet — but I’ll say USC transfer Markese Stepp.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): Let's go bold right away. Sevion Morrison and Ervin each finish with a team-high 11 carries.

Steven M. Sipple (columnist): Morrison. Tough choice, though.

Nate Head (assistant sports/online editor): Markese Stepp. Huskers lean on experience in the season opener.

Who scores the first touchdown for Nebraska?

Basnett: Adrian Martinez on a quarterback draw.

Gabriel: On this one, let’s go with QB1. Martinez.