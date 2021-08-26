 Skip to main content
Nebraska-Illinois predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks
Nebraska-Illinois predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

  • Updated
Red-White Spring Game, 5.1

Red Team running back Gabe Ervin protects the ball as he's confronted by the White Team's Braxton Clark during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Parker Gabriel offers four takeaways after the Nebraska football team's practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

At long last, we have football. Around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, a coin will be flipped, and Nebraska and Illinois will begin the 2021 season.

How will the game go? The Journal Star staffers call their shots.

Who will lead Nebraska in carries?

Chris Basnett (writer): Gabe Ervin gets the start, and gets 20 carries.

Parker Gabriel (beat writer): Could be any of four players — Adrian Martinez might be the safest bet — but I’ll say USC transfer Markese Stepp.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): Let's go bold right away. Sevion Morrison and Ervin each finish with a team-high 11 carries.

Steven M. Sipple (columnist): Morrison. Tough choice, though.

Nate Head (assistant sports/online editor): Markese Stepp. Huskers lean on experience in the season opener.

Who scores the first touchdown for Nebraska?

Basnett: Adrian Martinez on a quarterback draw.

Gabriel: On this one, let’s go with QB1. Martinez.

Grell: Austin Allen. Seam route.

Sipple: Martinez. Around right end.

Head: Martinez scores with his legs.

Newcomer people will be buzzing about afterward?

Basnett: If not Ervin, give me Samori Toure. 

Gabriel: Let’s say grad transfer slot receiver Toure. He’s in a position to have a big season.

Grell: Linebacker Chris Kolarevic.

Sipple: Toure seems like the easy choice. 

Head: Let’s go with Toure, who is probably a popular pick.

Winner and final score?

Basnett: Nebraska trails early, but wins 31-21. 

Gabriel: Nebraska 30, Illinois 24.

Grell: Bret Bielema doesn't make it easy. Nebraska 34-31.

Sipple: Nebraska 37-17.

Head: Nebraska 27-14.

Over/unders

NU receivers with 3 or more catches: 3

Basnett: Under

Gabriel: Over

Grell: Over

Sipple: Over (counting tight ends)

Head: Under

NU running backs to see field on offense: 3½

Basnett: Over

Gabriel: Over

Grell: Under

Sipple: Under

Head: Under

Passing yards for Adrian Martinez: 265

Basnett: Under

Gabriel: Under

Grell: Over

Sipple: Under

Head: Under

Yards allowed by the Blackshirts: 380

Basnett: Under

Gabriel: Under

Grell: Under

Sipple: Under

Head: Under

Husker penalty flags: 6½

Basnett: Over

Gabriel: Over

Grell: Over

Sipple: Under

Head: Over

