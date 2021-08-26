Nebraska-Illinois predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

At long last, we have football. Around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, a coin will be flipped, and Nebraska and Illinois will begin the 2021 season.
How will the game go? The Journal Star staffers call their shots.
Who will lead Nebraska in carries?
Chris Basnett (writer): Gabe Ervin gets the start, and gets 20 carries.
Parker Gabriel (beat writer): Could be any of four players — Adrian Martinez might be the safest bet — but I’ll say USC transfer Markese Stepp.
Clark Grell (Sports editor): Let's go bold right away. Sevion Morrison and Ervin each finish with a team-high 11 carries.
Steven M. Sipple (columnist): Morrison. Tough choice, though.
Nate Head (assistant sports/online editor): Markese Stepp. Huskers lean on experience in the season opener.
Who scores the first touchdown for Nebraska?
Basnett: Adrian Martinez on a quarterback draw.
Gabriel: On this one, let’s go with QB1. Martinez.
Grell: Austin Allen. Seam route.
Sipple: Martinez. Around right end.
Head: Martinez scores with his legs.
Newcomer people will be buzzing about afterward?
Basnett: If not Ervin, give me Samori Toure.
Gabriel: Let’s say grad transfer slot receiver Toure. He’s in a position to have a big season.
Grell: Linebacker Chris Kolarevic.
Sipple: Toure seems like the easy choice.
Head: Let’s go with Toure, who is probably a popular pick.
Winner and final score?
Basnett: Nebraska trails early, but wins 31-21.
Gabriel: Nebraska 30, Illinois 24.
Grell: Bret Bielema doesn't make it easy. Nebraska 34-31.
Sipple: Nebraska 37-17.
Head: Nebraska 27-14.
Over/unders
NU receivers with 3 or more catches: 3
Basnett: Under
Gabriel: Over
Grell: Over
Sipple: Over (counting tight ends)
Head: Under
NU running backs to see field on offense: 3½
Basnett: Over
Gabriel: Over
Grell: Under
Sipple: Under
Head: Under
Passing yards for Adrian Martinez: 265
Basnett: Under
Gabriel: Under
Grell: Over
Sipple: Under
Head: Under
Yards allowed by the Blackshirts: 380
Basnett: Under
Gabriel: Under
Grell: Under
Sipple: Under
Head: Under
Husker penalty flags: 6½
Basnett: Over
Gabriel: Over
Grell: Over
Sipple: Under
Head: Over