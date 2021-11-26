Nebraska had Iowa on the ropes.

The Hawkeyes came off them with a vengeance.

Trailing by 15 points with 15 minutes, 27 seconds left in the game, Kirk Ferentz's team roared back to claim a 28-21 victory Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The win marks the seventh in a row for Iowa (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the head-to-head series against Nebraska (3-9, 1-8).

Iowa erased a 21-6 deficit in just more than eight minutes with Caleb Shudak's third field goal of the game, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a safety on a Logan Smothers intentional grounding penalty and then Shudak's fourth field goal of the game.

Then, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras' 2-yard rushing score gave the Hawkeyes their first lead of the game, 28-21, with 2:58 left in regulation.

Smothers led the Huskers down to the Iowa 28 in the closing moments looking for a potential game-tying (or game-winning) score, but Jermari Harris' interception with 43 seconds left sealed the outcome.

Not long before, the afternoon had looked so promising for the Huskers and their first-time starting quarterback.

When Smothers and the Nebraska offense took over for the first time in the second half, they were set up in a decent spot but had plenty of work to do.

Leading 14-6, the offense started at its own 6-yard line after talented Iowa running back Tyler Goodson fumbled the ball and stalled out the Hawkeyes' most productive drive of the day.

Smothers, already with a pair of first-half touchdown drives under his belt, took the Husker offense right back to work.

He engineered a nine-play, 94-yard touchdown drive that included completions of 40 yards to Omar Manning and 27 to Austin Allen, finished off with Smothers' second short touchdown run of the day to give the Huskers a 21-6 lead with 5:54 left in the third quarter.

Nebraska, of course, did not make it easy. Shudak hit another field goal to get Iowa within 12, and then the Hawkeyes' sterling special teams unit came up with a blocked punt and return for a touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter to get the Hawkeyes within 21-16.

Then, the safety and a fourth Shudak field goal drew the game even with 7:21 to go, setting up the dramatic conclusion. Smothers took the Huskers across midfield in one play on the ensuing drive with a 28-yard strike to Allen but fumbled an exchange with running back Brody Belt and Iowa took over at the NU 46 with 12:14 to go.

The Blackshirts stood up to the challenge and forced a three-and-out, delivering the ball back to the Nebraska offense on its own 7-yard line with 10:37 remaining.

In the first half, Smothers engineered two 75-yard scoring drives and guided the Huskers to 169 yards of offense.

He completed both of his pass attempts for 47 yards — both to senior wide receiver Samori Toure — and rushed five times for 21 yards on NU’s opening drive. Smothers finished that one with a 2-yard scoring plunge to put Nebraska up 7-0.

After a pair of three-and-outs and a 51-yard field goal from Shudak, Smothers and the Husker offense moved the ball again using an array of option principles.

He scooted for 11 yards on the first play of the drive. He completed a short pass to tight end Travis Vokolek on fourth-and-1 to move the chains. He handed to Belt, who pitched the ball to running back Jaquez Yant for a first down on a slick design. Then Belt burst forward for 11 and Smothers took off for 24 to set up first-and-goal. That drive finished with Yant leaping over the pile and into the end zone for a 14-3 lead with 4:20 left in the first half.

Each of Nebraska’s touchdown drives featured a fourth-down conversion.

Iowa responded with a drive of its own before the half that led to a 48-yard Shudak field goal to get the Hawkeyes within eight. Each of Iowa’s field-goal drives in the first half featured a 15-yard penalty on the Husker defense: the first on outside linebacker Caleb Tannor for making contact with an official and the second on Ty Robinson for roughing Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla.

Padilla did not look comfortable in the first half. He found his tight end, Sam LaPorta, for a couple of nice gains but threw a bad ball on fourth-and-goal that LaPorta couldn’t haul in and cost the Hawkeyes a touchdown on their first drive. Overall in the first 30 minutes, he was 6-of-14 for 76 yards and was sacked twice.

Iowa's Goodson had 10 carries for 64 yards in the first half and Iowa had success with its stretch run game, but couldn’t sustain drives well enough to punch the ball into the end zone early on.

