Nebraska head coach's expectations jibe with his AD's; it's time to contend for division title

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star last month that he wants to see Scott Frost's football program contending for first place in its division in 2021.

Safe to say Frost, who's 12-20 overall and 9-17 in the Big Ten in three seasons at the school, is on the same page as his boss.

"I definitely think it's time for us to start threatening for, competing for or winning our half (of the Big Ten)," Frost said Friday. "That should always be the goal. I'm not sure if I felt like we had a team that was ready to do that in years past. But I do now.

"Now we have to work our butts off. We have to be ready. We need to play well. And we need to compete against a lot of good teams, and maybe we need some balls to bounce our way. But that's all of our goal. I don't think that's a revelation. That's what our kids want. That's what we expect, and that's what we're working toward."