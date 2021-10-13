Nebraska found its 'complete back' in Rahmir Johnson, who started preseason camp fifth on depth chart

Even that doesn’t quite show the full picture of the lift Johnson has provided, according to offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

“His pass protection, he does a good job of stepping up and he’s not afraid to take on a linebacker and he knows who he’s blocking,” Lubick said. “He’s really playing as a complete back. I know the fans see him running the ball, but you’ve got to be able to pass protect, you’ve got to be able to catch the ball. He’s done a really good job of that stuff and he’s playing really consistent for us. I’m proud of him.”

Even in the weeks after Johnson first ascended to the starting role, head coach Scott Frost continued to say that the starter could be anybody from NU’s rotation. After all, freshman Gabe Ervin Jr. started Nebraska’s first two games, sophomore Markese Stepp started against Buffalo (and Ervin suffered a season-ending injury during the game) before Johnson got the nod against Oklahoma.

Against Northwestern and Michigan, freshman Jaquez Yant served as Nebraska’s No. 2 back and while the rotation spots behind Johnson are still up for grabs, Frost made it pretty clear that Johnson had earned the featured spot going forward.