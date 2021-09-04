Nebraska-Fordham pregame observations: TE Vokolek, DL Rogers out again for Huskers

Welcome to Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska takes on Fordham at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network.

It's an overcast morning and much different temperature-wise than last week when the temperature pushed past 100 degrees at Illinois. It's sitting at 66 degrees as of 9:15 a.m.

Here are some other pregame observations: Nebraska's tight ends were out for early warmups and, while junior Travis Vokolek is here, it does not appear he'll play today.

The Springfield, Missouri, native was hurt in the middle of preseason camp and it looks like he'll miss his second straight game to start the season.

* A couple of defensive linemen remain out, too. Casey Rogers, Mosai Newsom and Colton Feist are all in street clothes.

* Nebraska has a printed depth chart on its pregame materials and Logan Smothers is listed as the No. 2 quarterback.

* Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts was on the field before the game, shaking hands and talking with the families of recruits who were on the sideline watching warmups. He also had a quick chat with head coach Scott Frost out around midfield.