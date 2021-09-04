Nebraska-Fordham pregame observations: TE Vokolek appears to be out again for Huskers

Welcome to Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska takes on Fordham at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network.

It's an overcast morning and much different temperature-wise than last week when the temperature pushed past 100 degrees at Illinois. It's sitting at 66 degrees as of 9:15 a.m.

Here are some other pregame observations: Nebraska's tight ends were out for early warmups and, while junior Travis Vokolek is here, it does not appear he'll play today.

The Springfield, Missouri, native was hurt in the middle of preseason camp and it looks like he'll miss his second straight game to start the season.

* No surprises here, but there are going to be a lot more players in uniform today than the 74-man travel roster from last week. Early players on the field include the three freshman receivers Kamonte Grimes, Latrell Neville and Shawn Hardy; tight end Chancellor Brewington; running backs Marvin Scott and Jaquez Yant; and defensive backs Tamon Lynum and Nadab Joseph, among others.

