Nebraska-Fordham predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

For the first time since November 2019, Nebraska will be hosting a football game in front of fans. Fordham is the opponent, and while we have a pretty good idea on the outcome, there are still plenty of toss-ups.

How will the game go? The Journal Star staffers call their shots.

When are the balloons released? Who scores the touchdown?

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): 10:04 left, first quarter. Adrian Martinez.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): 8:04 remaining, first quarter. Gabe Ervin.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): 11:35 mark of the first. Ervin goes 20-plus yards for his first career TD.

Nate Head (Assistant/online editor): On Nebraska's first drive. Martinez and Wyatt Liewer make up for last week's missed opportunity.

Steven M. Sipple (Columnist): 8:44 left in the first quarter. Speedy Adrian Martinez goes around left end.

What running back leads the Huskers in carries?

Basnett: Ervin.

Gabriel: Ervin.