Nebraska-Fordham predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

For the first time since November 2019, Nebraska will be hosting a football game in front of fans. Fordham is the opponent, and while we have a pretty good idea on the outcome, there are still plenty of toss-ups.
How will the game go? The Journal Star staffers call their shots.
When are the balloons released? Who scores the touchdown?
Chris Basnett (Husker writer): 10:04 left, first quarter. Adrian Martinez.
Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): 8:04 remaining, first quarter. Gabe Ervin.
Clark Grell (Sports editor): 11:35 mark of the first. Ervin goes 20-plus yards for his first career TD.
Nate Head (Assistant/online editor): On Nebraska's first drive. Martinez and Wyatt Liewer make up for last week's missed opportunity.
Steven M. Sipple (Columnist): 8:44 left in the first quarter. Speedy Adrian Martinez goes around left end.
What running back leads the Huskers in carries?
Basnett: Ervin.
Gabriel: Ervin.
Grell: Ervin. He started last week and NU wants to get him established.
Head: Ervin. Can't shake up the rotation yet. Right?
Sipple: Ervin. Nebraska needs to give him a chance to get in rhythm with his blockers.
Who leads the Huskers in tackles?
Basnett: Nick Henrich.
Gabriel: Inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic.
Grell: JoJo Domann. He comes out on fire after a quiet game at Illinois.
Head: Garrett Nelson. He was all over the place Saturday.
Sipple: Luke Reimer with eight. A lot of defenders will be in the five- to eight-tackle range.
Player who had a quiet first game but shines Saturday?
Basnett: Wide receiver Zavier Betts.
Gabriel: Betts.
Grell: Domann.
Head: Betts. Maybe a little jet sweep action?
Sipple: Kolarevic may be able to rack up a bunch of second-half tackles if Nebraska is pulling away.
Winner and final score?
Basnett: Nebraska 52-14
Gabriel: Nebraska 49-17
Grell: Nebraska 56-13
Head: Nebraska 45-7
Sipple: Nebraska 48-12
Over/unders
Combined carries by NU running backs: 28
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Over.
Combined sacks by NU: 5½
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Over.
Head: Under.
Sipple: Under.
Rushing yards by the Huskers: 275
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over.
Head: Under.
Sipple: Over.
Combined snaps by backup NU QBs: 20½
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Under.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Under.
Sound Dashboard: Where can the Huskers make some noise in a 12-game slate?
Aug. 28, at Illinois
Sept. 4, vs. Fordham
Sept. 11, vs. Buffalo
Sept. 18, at Oklahoma
Sept. 25, at Michigan State
Oct. 2, vs. Northwestern
Oct. 9, vs. Michigan
Oct. 16, at Minnesota
Oct. 30, vs. Purdue
Nov. 6, vs. Ohio State
Nov. 20, at Wisconsin
Nov. 26, vs. Iowa
