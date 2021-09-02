 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska-Fordham predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks
0 Comments
topical

Nebraska-Fordham predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

  • Updated
  • 0
Red-White Spring Game, 5.1

Adrian Martinez (2) hands off the ball to running back Gabe Ervin (22) during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

For the first time since November 2019, Nebraska will be hosting a football game in front of fans. Fordham is the opponent, and while we have a pretty good idea on the outcome, there are still plenty of toss-ups.

How will the game go? The Journal Star staffers call their shots.

When are the balloons released? Who scores the touchdown?

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): 10:04 left, first quarter. Adrian Martinez.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): 8:04 remaining, first quarter. Gabe Ervin.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): 11:35 mark of the first. Ervin goes 20-plus yards for his first career TD.

Nate Head (Assistant/online editor): On Nebraska's first drive. Martinez and Wyatt Liewer make up for last week's missed opportunity.

Steven M. Sipple (Columnist): 8:44 left in the first quarter. Speedy Adrian Martinez goes around left end.

What running back leads the Huskers in carries?

Basnett: Ervin.

Gabriel: Ervin.

Grell: Ervin. He started last week and NU wants to get him established.

Head: Ervin. Can't shake up the rotation yet. Right?

Sipple: Ervin. Nebraska needs to give him a chance to get in rhythm with his blockers.

Who leads the Huskers in tackles?

Basnett: Nick Henrich.

Gabriel: Inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic.

Grell: JoJo Domann. He comes out on fire after a quiet game at Illinois.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Head: Garrett Nelson. He was all over the place Saturday.

Sipple: Luke Reimer with eight. A lot of defenders will be in the five- to eight-tackle range.

Player who had a quiet first game but shines Saturday?

Basnett: Wide receiver Zavier Betts.

Gabriel: Betts.

Grell: Domann.

Head: Betts. Maybe a little jet sweep action?

Sipple: Kolarevic may be able to rack up a bunch of second-half tackles if Nebraska is pulling away.

Winner and final score?

Basnett: Nebraska 52-14

Gabriel: Nebraska 49-17

Grell: Nebraska 56-13

Head: Nebraska 45-7

Sipple: Nebraska 48-12

Over/unders

Combined carries by NU running backs: 28

Basnett: Over.

Gabriel: Over.

Grell: Over.

Head: Over.

Sipple: Over.

Combined sacks by NU: 5½

Basnett: Over.

Gabriel: Under.

Grell: Over.

Head: Under.

Sipple: Under.

Rushing yards by the Huskers: 275

Basnett: Over.

Gabriel: Over.

Grell: Over.

Head: Under.

Sipple: Over.

Combined snaps by backup NU QBs: 20½

Basnett: Over.

Gabriel: Under.

Grell: Under.

Head: Over.

Sipple: Under.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News