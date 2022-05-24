Nebraska football tabs Taylor McDaniel as new director of recruiting

Nebraska football senior director of player personnel Vince Guinta spoke in April about two "key" openings on the Huskers' recruiting staff.
It appears one of those spots has been filled.
Taylor McDaniel announced on social media Tuesday that she is the Huskers' new director of recruiting. Most recently, McDaniel was the on-campus recruiting director at Kansas State, and before that, she held the same role at Tennessee.
McDaniel
Kansas State Athletics
Last month, Guinta detailed what he was looking for in his search for a director of recruiting. Primarily, he wanted someone that could help the Huskers "get a consistent message and story out."
"Whether that be the process of what we do on visits or the places that we go, the things we do; the mechanics of recruiting and the recruiting process," Guinta said. "That's what that person is going to strain to do."
The other position posted by Guinta was a director of on-campus recruiting.
McDaniel's hiring comes ahead of a key recruiting stretch. The Huskers will host a Friday Night Lights camp for high school prospects June 3, and Nebraska continues to have visitors on campus.
Keeping up with the transfer portal. Here's who the Huskers have coming to Lincoln
Casey Thompson, QB
Previous school: Texas Remaining eligibility: Two years
Of note: Thompson is the most notable transfer Nebraska has added so far because of the position he plays. He started 10 games for the Longhorns last year and led the Big 12 in touchdown passes with 24. He’ll be considered the favorite to win NU’s starting quarterback job under new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. He’ll be on campus for this semester.
Associated Press file photo
Chubba Purdy, QB
Previous school: Florida State Remaining eligibility: Four years Of note:
Purdy started one game in 2020 and appeared in three overall, completing 27-of-53 passes for 219 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He appeared just once in 2021 — Purdy completed all five of his passes for 98 yards and two scores.
Associated Press file photo
Trey Palmer, WR/Returner
Previous school: LSU Remaining eligibility: Two years plus a redshirt
Of note: Palmer was a blue-chip recruit out of high school and saw his role steadily grow over his three years in Baton Rouge. Now, he’ll rejoin Mickey Joseph in Lincoln. Palmer can really run — he was timed at 10.42 in the 100 meters and 21.11 seconds in the 200 — and he’s also a dangerous return man. He profiles well in the spot vacated by Samori Toure and will be on campus this semester.
Associated Press file photo
Hunter Anthony, OL
Previous school: Oklahoma State Remaining eligibility: Two years
Of note: The Oklahoma native entered 2020 as OSU’s starting right tackle, but an injury cost him most of the season. Then he served as a backup this fall. In Lincoln, the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will be a candidate both at right tackle and at either guard spot. He’s on campus this semester.
Associated Press file photo
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, WR
Previous school: New Mexico State Remaining eligibility: Two years plus a redshirt
Of note: Garcia-Castaneda had a productive season at NMSU, catching 37 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns. He was coveted as soon as he hit the transfer portal, but NU visited him in California and got him on campus for a visit in December. At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Garcia-Castaneda is a candidate for any spot in the Husker receiver rotation under Mickey Joseph.
Clark Grell
Brian Buschini, P
Previous school: Montana Remaining eligibility: Three years
Of note: Buschini was named the FCS punter of the year after averaging better than 47 yards per punt and more than 44 net yards per attempt. He was considered perhaps the best punter available on the transfer market this winter and will be counted on right away in Lincoln. He’s on campus this semester.
MONTANA ATHLETICS
Timmy Bleekrode, K
Previous school: Furman Remaining eligibility: Three years
Of note: Bleekrode immediately becomes the favorite to handle place-kicking duties after he was recruited from Furman by new special teams coordinator Bill Busch. The Atlanta native made 15-of-18 field goals in 2021 with a long of 51 yards and is 21-of-25 over the past two seasons.
Furman Athletics
Omar Brown, CB
Previous school: Northern Iowa Remaining eligibility: Three years
Of note: Brown, a Minneapolis native, was named the FCS freshman of the year and a first-team All-American by Phil Steele and Hero Sports after logging 77 tackles and six interceptions in 2019.
Scott Bruhn, Nebraska Communications
Kevin Williams, OL
Previous school: Northern Colorado Remaining eligibility: Two years
Of note: Williams, an Omaha North graduate, is a multi-year starter at the FCS level and began the 2021 season as the Bears’ starting left tackle. He’s got positional versatility and could be a candidate at tackle or guard for the Huskers in 2022. In a young room overall, he adds a veteran presence.
Tommy Hill, DB
Previous school: Arizona State Remaining eligibility: Three years plus a redshirt
Of note: Nebraska loved Hill out of high school in Orlando in the 2021 class, but he ended up at ASU and earned playing time right away. The Huskers jumped on him as soon as he entered the portal, and now he’ll compete for playing time in a secondary that must replace three starters. He’s on campus this semester.
Associated Press file photo
Ochaun Mathis, DL
Previous school: TCU Remaining eligibility: Two years
Of note: The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder started a total of 34 games for TCU. He recorded 45 tackles, including seven for loss and four sacks this past season. That followed a breakout campaign in 2020, when he led the team with nine sacks and ranked second with 14 tackles for loss.
Associated Press file photo
Devin Drew, DT
Previous school: Texas Tech Remaining eligibility: One year
Of note: A native of Raytown, Missouri, Drew, a 6-foot-2, 280-pounder, made 34 tackles in 13 games this past fall and had 55 stops in all in two seasons at Texas Tech.
Associated Press file photo
Kaine Williams, S
Previous school: Alabama Remaining eligibility: Four years
Of note: Williams played in one game last season for Alabama, appearing on special teams in the SEC championship game against Georgia.
Alabama Athletics
Stephon Wynn, DL
Previous school: Alabama Remaining eligibility: Two years
Of note: Wynn appeared in seven games last season for the Crimson Tide.
Associated Press file photo
Marcus Washington, WR
Previous school: Texas Remaining eligibility: Two years
Of note: A 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, Washington caught 25 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons with Texas. In 12 games last fall, including seven starts, he had 18 receptions for 277 yards.
Associated Press file photo
