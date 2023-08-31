Watching Huskers vs. Golden Gophers from home? Follow along with us as we track Nebraska in its 2023 season opener.

TV: FOX | Radio: 1400, 98.1 | Betting line: Minnesota by 7.5 points | Stream link

Scroll down for live updates.

JUST IN: The Blackshirts will be down two key linebackers in Nebraska's season opener vs. Minnesota, as Nick Henrich and Jimari Butler are both ruled out.



More details here:

Live updates

7:54 p.m. The first turnover of the game is a Sims interception. He overthrows Billy Kemp on a third-and-6 near midfield. Minnesota, leading 3-0, takes over at its own 26 with 8:42 left in the first half.

7:50 p.m. The first play to get Husker fans talking? Sims to fellow quarterback Heinrich Haarberg for 10 yards and a first down. Hello.

7:39 p.m. First big decision of the game. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck decides against going for it on fourth-and-2. Dragan Kesich drills a 34-yard kick to put the Gophers ahead 3-0, with 12:31 left in the first half.

7:31 p.m. Not much offense for the Huskers outside of Sims runs. NU defense has forced Minnesota into five third downs, but has only been able to stop them once. Gophers marching to open the second.

7:21 p.m. Nebraska's opening drive of the Matt Rhule era stalls out. It did have some promising moments, including Jeff Sims' 26-yard run. The Huskers did have two pre-snap penalties — a false start by Thomas Fidone and an illegal substitution.

7:13 p.m. Nebraska won the coin toss and deferred. The Blackshirts get a stop on third-and-long near midfield, forcing a punt that trickles all the way down inside the Husker 1-yard line.

6:55 p.m. The Big Noon Kickoff crew makes their picks. Brady Quinn is the lone panelist to pick Nebraska. He says Jeff Sims "is the best player on the field tonight" as he makes his prediction, a 21-20 NU win.