Good evening from Memorial Stadium, where Matt Rhule is ready to coach his first home game as Nebraska football's head coach.

The Huskers and Northern Illinois are set for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Nebraska (0-2) desperately needs a win. Northern Illinois (1-1) has nothing to lose. So, what will give?

Northern Illinois at Nebraska

Time: 6 p.m. | TV: FS1 | Radio: 1400, 98.1

Betting line: Nebraska by 12.5 points

7:18 p.m. That field position quickly leads to points for the Huskers. Haarberg hits Thomas Fidone on a wide-open, 16-yard TD pass. NU goes up 14-3 after the four-play drive. Tristan Alvano nails his second PAT kick of the evening.

7:15 p.m. A Brian Buschini punt downed at the NIU 1-yard line, leads to a three-and-out for the Huskies. Tom Foley nearly lost the snap in the end zone on NIU's punt, which was eventually downed at the 36-yard line. Giving NU great field position.

7 p.m. Both offenses looking for sustainable drives. NIU completed a couple of medium-length passes, but ultimately had to punt once again.

6:45 p.m. As the first quarter ends, Nebraska will receive a punt to start the second frame and looks to put something together on offense after two empty drives.

The Blackshirts are standing tall against Northern Illinois, as Jimari Butler sacks Lombardi for a 9-yard loss on third down to cap off the first period.

6:34 p.m. Nebraska defense swoops in for the save, forcing NIU to lose 8 yards on the drive. Jake Seibert drills a 30-yard field goal after QB Rocky Lombardi trips himself up on third down. Huskers 7-3.

6:31 p.m. Heinrich Haarberg hit in the pocket and loses a fumble, recovered by the Huskies at the Huskers' 5-yard line. Two-play drive completely flips the field.

6:27 p.m. Northern Illinois picks up its first first down, but nothing more after stalling out on another drive. Quick passes and inside runs coming up relatively empty against the Blackshirts.

6:18 p.m. Haarberg's first start looks smooth, despite having to call a timeout before the offense's first play. Billy Kemp hauls in a 10-yard TD catch to put the Huskers up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Nebraska first play from scrimmage featured a fullback and a triple-option run by Haarberg. Heavy dose of designed QB runs on the six-play drive after the NU defense forced a three-and-out.

6:10 p.m. Nebraska wins the coin toss, elects to defer and Northern Illinois recieves the opening kickoff.

6:01 p.m. Heinrich Haarberg is announced as the starting QB in pregame introductions. Here we go.

5:38 p.m. Jeff Sims is going through pregame warmups along with Nebraska's other QBs.

5:30 p.m. Captains announced for first home game.

Running back Rahmir Johnson, defensive lineman Ty Robinson, center Ben Scott and linebacker Nick Henrich will be Saturday's quartet.

5:15 p.m. Plenty of eyes on the QB situation.